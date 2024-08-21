Pre-Series Analyst

Brief Role Description

To ensure part readiness for the full scope of local, CKD and direct purchase components to support the milestones in model years and new vehicle projects. To ensure part availability and supply of local, CKD and direct purchase components to support the pre-series build milestones in model year and new vehicle projects. To ensure that all systems, processes and documents are in place for the CP8 sign-off of all pre-series units. To ensure that all systems/processes are in place for handover to series production.

Possible Tasks within this Role

Coordinating and leading a cross divisional commodity meeting to action risks/problems.Managing special component orders to secure the optimal introduction of changes into production to prevent volume loss, quality issues, or on-costs.Ensuring that call-off demands are correctly reflected at the supplier and that Quality and Engineering approval is complete before hand-over to CKD and Local material [URL Removed] pre-series stock levels by initiating the removal / scrapping /reordering of components based on pre-series build corridor and input from Engineering, Quality and Production/Pilot Hall to prevent overstock or incorrect HW/SW level in stock [URL Removed] pre-series vehicle requests on COPS to ensure timeous SCE breakdowns are in line with an accurate BOM for sourcing parts in MY and new models [URL Removed] picking lists of pre-series vehicles and co-ordinate dunnage meetings prior to vehicle [URL Removed] and maintaining the pre-series database w.r.t component readiness, tracing and availability for the pre-series build milestones collecting information from various sources. (SV orders, ProCKD, CX, WEBEDI, PROMON, Aekos, Deviations)Evaluating the impact of Aekos and essential Running Changes on the Pre-series Bill of Material and approve accordingly with recommended introduction [URL Removed] the Single car explosion to implement temporary changes (Aekos/deviations) by determining appropriate usage PR, colour and trim combinations as well as effective [URL Removed] and sourcing components for ad-hoc queries to ensure the accuracy of the bill of Material.

Qualification requirements

Degree or Diploma in Industrial, Electrical, Electronic Engineering, Production Management, Business Management, Supply Chain Management, Commerce, Logistics, Transport, Information Technology/ Systems, or Data Science.

Experience needed

At least 3 years’ experience gained within the automotive industry in a Logistics environment.

Project Management Experience.

Essentials

Have analytical skills with an innovate approach to problem – solving.

Computer literate, Microsoft Office Package (Word; Excel & PowerPoint) SAP, Power BI

Understanding of RPA (Robotic Process Automation).

Sound interpersonal skills and the ability to work independently (self-motivated).

Ability to prepare and present reports and presentations to management.

Added Advantage

German language

Knowledge of the specific Group systems

TEVON system including the reporting tool PROMON.

COPS system

ProCKD

AVON

Desired Skills:

Logistics

