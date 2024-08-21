Private 5G will be a gamechanger for automation and industry

Local companies are set to embrace the future of operational efficiency, safety and productivity.

Vox has announced their role in the introduction of private 5G into the South African market, amidst a global private 5G network market which is expected to grow in value from $1,92-billion in 2022 to $27,87-billion by 2030.

Through strategic partnerships with internet connectivity solutions providers, Vox will soon offer private 5G networks across multiple sectors, revolutionising enterprise connectivity towards further growth and innovation.

Theo van Zyl, head of wireless at Vox, says the opportunities with private 5G within the South African context are mind blowing.

“The benefits and opportunities of private 5G are applicable to most sectors, from augmented reality and drone technology to automated cars and smart cities. Yet it is the potential of private 5G to revolutionise automation, mining and manufacturing in South Africa which will have the most impact,” he says.

Private 5G technology offers wide coverage over many locations, and as these networks run over licensed controlled spectrum, SLA’s can be included, giving clients complete control over their network traffic with the ability to manage capacity accurately by prioritising certain traffic or applications over their network.

Private 5G is the next step in digitally transforming the South African technology industry.

Private 5G and Wi-Fi together enables a seamless, game-changing enterprise wireless experience. This integration allows for smooth handovers between the two technologies, ensuring uninterrupted workflows and eliminating connection drops.

Private 5G provides reliable, tailored networks for mission-critical applications, while WiFi handles high-density devices and less demanding tasks, resulting in a layered, cost-effective, and congestion-free network solution.

Private 5G offers ultra-fast data transfer rates, enabling lightning-fast downloads, seamless streaming, and real-time responsiveness for applications such as AR/VR and automation. Its low latency is critical for applications requiring instant response times, such as remote surgery and autonomous vehicles. Private 5G networks provide enhanced security features, including SIM-based authentication, reducing the need for passwords and preventing unauthorised access.

Additionally, it enhances edge computing capabilities, bringing computing storage and analytics closer to the data source. By combining private 5G with Wi-Fi, organisations can create a holistic, low-latency environment with robust security protocols.

Craig Blignaut, WiFi product manager at Vox, says that organisations set on implementing world class automation will truly welcome this capability now available through a private 5G network.

Van Zyl cites another example of automotive giant Volkswagen having deployed a private 5G network at its main plant in Wolfsburg, Germany to boost their competitive expertise and ensure data security. This network extends throughout the 6.5 square-kilometre plant site, automating over 5 000 industrial robots, in addition to the other machines and systems.

“We couldn’t be more optimistic about our partnerships and what this means for customers looking for complete control over their network, tailored for their specific requirements,” Blignaut adds.