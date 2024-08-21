Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

The Project Manager is responsible for leading and managing projects from initiation to completion, ensuring that all project objectives are achieved on time, within scope, and within budget. This role requires excellent leadership, communication, and organizational skills to coordinate across multiple teams and stakeholders.

Key Responsibilities:

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Project budget

Managing Project Budgets

PRINCE2

Project Delivery

Agile

Scrum

SAFE

Reporting

Budgets

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position