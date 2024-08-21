RPG Developer (Banking /IT Experience)(8/10 years experience) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Collaborate with other developers in the design and planning of application code to meet the business users’ requirements. Ensure adherence to code standards and the development process, providing assistance to fellow developers. Plan and implement effective development solutions, meeting specified requirements and deadlines. Stay informed about industry standards and incorporate best practices into development processes. Plan and execute Unit Testing, Systems Integration Testing, and archive test results Develop System/Functional Documentation, operations manuals, systems processes, and technical designs, being accountable for their completion. Analyze and resolve complex system issues in collaboration with end-users and other IT support staff. Write technical specifications based on functional requirements. Translate functional requirements into design specifications, following established development standards. Occasional standby and production support may be required.
Desired Skills:
- Minimum 5 years of IT experience
- Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle
- Senior developer
- RPG/ILE
- Proficiency in Embedded SQL
- experience using IBM Rational IDE
- RPG using embedded SQL
- Proficient in SQL400 and CLLE
- Web Front-end technology
- PHP/JS
- XML and JSON
- SOAP and RESTful API
- Strong problem-solving
- analytical skills
- Sound RPG programming
- solid technical skills
- Banking
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The client is in the financial service sector