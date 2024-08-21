RPG Developer (Banking /IT Experience)(8/10 years experience)

Collaborate with other developers in the design and planning of application code to meet the business users’ requirements. Ensure adherence to code standards and the development process, providing assistance to fellow developers. Plan and implement effective development solutions, meeting specified requirements and deadlines. Stay informed about industry standards and incorporate best practices into development processes. Plan and execute Unit Testing, Systems Integration Testing, and archive test results Develop System/Functional Documentation, operations manuals, systems processes, and technical designs, being accountable for their completion. Analyze and resolve complex system issues in collaboration with end-users and other IT support staff. Write technical specifications based on functional requirements. Translate functional requirements into design specifications, following established development standards. Occasional standby and production support may be required.

Desired Skills:

Minimum 5 years of IT experience

Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle

Senior developer

RPG/ILE

Proficiency in Embedded SQL

experience using IBM Rational IDE

RPG using embedded SQL

Proficient in SQL400 and CLLE

Web Front-end technology

PHP/JS

XML and JSON

SOAP and RESTful API

Strong problem-solving

analytical skills

Sound RPG programming

solid technical skills

Banking

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The client is in the financial service sector

