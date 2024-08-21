Guides and coaches the team on the agile framework, methodology and ceremonies. Helps to manage and optimise a continuous flow of work across the team.
Responsibilities
- Develop and coach an agile team on agile values practices.
- Facilitate team ceremonies.
- Identify and remove impediments, prevent distractions; help the team continuously improve.
- Facilitate discussion and conflict resolution.
- Empower teams to self-organize.
- Where required, set up and mobilise new teams and work with the client and other Company leads to set up lean-agile governance processes.
- Where required, coach a struggling agile team; tailoring methods in a complex context as necessary.
- Collaborate with other Agile Practitioners to improve the agile maturity of all agile teams.
- Foster a growth mindset within the practise, contributing to learning materials, personal and team development.
- Bachelor’s degree (BA/BS) in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field preferred
- At least 4-10 years of experience working in software development teams
- Relevant Agile and Scrum Master Certifications
Preferred Skills:
- Coaching/mentoring.
- Talent for driving change.?
- Organizational development.
- Negotiation.?
- Conflict Resolution.?
- Process/continuous improvement.?
- Facilitation.?
- Proven ability to work independently and as a team member.?
- Good communication (written and oral) and interpersonal skills.
- Good organizational, multi-tasking, and time-management skills.?
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management