Senior Full Stack Java Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A specialist consultancy dedicated to helping enterprises develop competitive software and data visualization solutions is seeking a Full Stack Developer inspired to collaborate on large-scale enterprise projects with the founding team. Their clients primarily operate within the financial services and industrial technology sectors, and they specialize in creating software and data analytics products and services that drive transformation in South African enterprises. Their clientele includes the largest banks, insurers, and manufacturing companies in Africa, alongside a diverse array of other enterprises. The role encompasses a broad spectrum of responsibilities, including client projects, contributing to the development of company products, and engaging in commercial activities. Key duties include building teams globally, with the possibility of occasional international travel. The successful candidate will be client-facing and must possess fluent English. They seek an enterprising individual with an entrepreneurial spirit.

REQUIREMENTS:

4+ years of commercial experience

Excellent communication, analytical skills, and decision-making ability in collaborative environments

Excellent understanding of java 8 +

Experience with one or more of the following application frameworks: Spring; Spring Boot experience desirable

Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms

Experience in AWS and cloud technologies

Experience with test-driven development and domain-driven development

Solid understanding of messaging protocols like SOAP and REST

Experience with the open-source relational database management system

Knowledge of server application containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss

Knowledge of PostgreSQL, MySQL

Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS

Experience with CI / CD servers (preferably Jenkins) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus), ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines

Strong understanding of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly Git

Experience with an appropriate unit testing framework(s)

Comfortable with stubbing tools

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent debugging and problem-solving skills

Excellent communication, analytical skills, and decision-making ability in collaborative environments

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence.

Desired Skills:

