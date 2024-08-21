Service Desk Engineer

Hire Resolve is currently seeking a highly skilled Service Desk Engineer on behalf of our esteemed client, a leading specialist in ICT solutions. Our client excels in helping organizations design, support, and manage robust IT infrastructures that drive business success. This role offers a unique opportunity to join a dynamic team dedicated to delivering top-tier IT support and solutions to a diverse range of clients.

If you are passionate about technology and thrive in fast-paced environments, we encourage you to apply and contribute to the continued success of our client’s innovative IT services

Resposnibilities:



Provide high-level, quality service assurance to corporate clients within the Customer Services Operations Centre.

Support all technical aspects of Converged Network infrastructure, including MPLS and SDWAN.

Report incidents to relevant parties and maintain timely communication with clients regarding technical issues and fault resolutions.

Manage and update fault incidents in ITSM, ensuring follow-up with clients until incidents are fully resolved.

Collaborate across various organizational levels to ensure effective operations and incident resolution.

Handle incident resolution, service request management, fault diagnosis, troubleshooting, monitoring, and vendor management.

Deliver 1st line Service Desk support to clients.

Requirements:



Emphasize first call resolution.

Perform daily system health checks to ensure all systems are operational.

Learn and understand the software used and supported by the organization.

Take full ownership of issues, ensuring they are resolved from start to finish.

Regularly update and address customer queries.

Conduct follow-ups after resolution to ensure complete issue resolution.

Possess a CCNA certification.

Have 3-5 years of experience, with at least 2 years in a networking environment and 1 year focused on service provider roles.

Alternatively, hold a Grade 12 qualification with valid CISCO certifications.

Benefits:



Salary: negotiable

