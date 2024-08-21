Software Engineer (Go, Java, C/C++) (CPT Hybrid) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading provider of cutting-edge Telecommunications Solutions in Stellenbosch seeks a passionate coder to fill the role of its next Software Engineer with strong Go, Java and C or C++. Joining a highly skilled Agile team, you will work with a strong customer focus to develop Go software for a service-based architecture in a Continuous Integration environment. The successful incumbent will possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Engineering with systems software-related subjects with at least 3 years’ work experience with proficiency in Go, Java, C/C++ and Linux.

DUTIES:

Become a vital and high contributing team member developing high quality software for distributed systems.

Obsess over solving the customers’ problems and delivering just the right product while taking full end-to-end ownership of all implemented features.

Develop robust, reliable, high-throughput and highly available Back-end software systems and integrate with various other components and/or sub-systems.

Help to extend the company’s position as a market leader by building systems that adds value to customers, is scalable and can adapt to the ever-growing volume of telecoms traffic.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Engineering, with systems software-related subjects.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 3 years’ experience as a Software Developer.

Proficient in any of Go, Java, C or C++. Most development is done in Go.

Proficient in Linux based systems.

Advantageous –

Master’s Degree (MSc. or MEng.) with Computer Science or systems software-related subjects or research.

5 Years’ experience as a Software Developer.

Experience with highly available distributed systems and scalable software architecture.

Experience with systems software development.

Experience with network protocols.

Experience with NoSQL and/or Elasticsearch.

Experience in concurrent software design.

Company Tech Stack: Go, Salt, Linux, Git, Kibana, Grafana, Protocol buffers, Prometheus, Elasticsearch

ATTRIBUTES:

Driven to solve tough problems in innovative ways.

Critical thinker and detail oriented.

Excellent communicator.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Software

Engineer

Go

Learn more/Apply for this position