South Africans growing fonder of AI – even as a boss

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming a new member of society and is taking on new roles in fields where it can succeed and be trusted by humans – so much so, in fact, that 42% of South Africans believe AI can be a fairer boss than a human because of its impartiality.

This is according to a new survey from Kaspersky titled “Excitement, Superstition and great Insecurity – How global Consumers engage with the Digital World.”

Based on statistics from Similarweb, ChatGPT – one of the world’s most popular chatbots – garnered 153-million visits in the first month after its launch in November 2022 and peaked at 2-billion visits in April 2024.

In light of the rapid advancements in AI, Kaspersky conducted an in-depth study to explore current levels of confidence in AI. The study examines its roles from management positions in the workplace to assisting with significant life decisions.

According to the study, respondents from South Africa see AI as their team member at work, and a manager – 42% believe AI can be a fairer boss than a human being because of its impartiality.

Another area where AI can play an active role is education. Over half of respondents in South Africa (68%) foresee children being taught through virtual experience and Metaverses in the near future.

More than half of all consumers surveyed in South Africa (64%) believe that AI has already become an unavoidable part of their lives, with 52% having a positive outlook on its potential to bring about many exciting opportunities and improve the future for everyone. A large portion of respondents admit that AI has capabilities in creative areas – 53% believe AI is a credible producer of works of art.

AI can also be considered a reliable companion and an assistant in everyday life. More than half of respondents in South Africa (60%) would like to use AI to run their daily lives more efficiently.

Over half of those surveyed in South Africa (56%) are ready to use an AI chatbot to have conversation online and 33% would use it to help them to find the right partner on a dating app. In fact, 63% believe that human relationships will change because of the impact of AI if virtual characters start replacing real-life partners.

“We are witnessing the growing adoption of AI as a valuable tool assisting people in diverse areas,” says Vladislav Tushkanov, Machine Learning Technology Research Group manager at Kaspersky. “Beyond traditional applications such as processing and analysing data, AI is being entrusted with more intriguing personal roles including romance, education, and work.

“As AI technologies continue to evolve their potential to drive innovation and improve human experiences becomes even more profound,” Tushkanov adds. “However, this advancement also brings unexpected risks and sophisticated threats ranging from overreliance – putting too much trust in AI advice – to AI-generated phishing, deepfakes and identity theft. These are the challenges that we need to address across multiple levels.”