Specialist: Systems Developer (Java) – Gauteng Pretoria

The most eligible candidate must hold an appropriate recognised qualification in Information Technology, Software Development, Computer science or equivalent at NQF Level 6 on the 10 Level NQF or equivalent.
A minimum of 3 years’ experience in software development is required (PHP, .NET, SQL, MySQL and Oracle). An NQF Level 7 qualification on the 10-Level NQF with more than 3 years of experience in software development (including the following: restful service, DevOps pipelines, Web API’s, Azure, SharePoint / Power Platform) would be advantageous.
The incumbent must have a good knowledge of IT laws and regulations, information systems and technology principles, digitisation and trends in IT, IT architecture, IT security, data management, and system design. Problem-solving, project management, networking, and building alliances should be the skills of those aspiring for this appointment.
The key performance areas of this position are to:
- Plan, organise, develop and maintain desktop and web applications in a Linux and Microsoft Windows environment
- Develop and maintain programmes in Java
- Monitor system performance according to prescribed criteria
- Identify problem areas and implement solutions according to set specifications and accepted standards
- Provide/install application system(s) as and when required by users in terms of policies and procedures
- Provide software and hardware upgrades according to the organisation needs
- Provide ad hoc user support and training to enhance information systems applications
Resolve user’s problems associated with the usage of information systems applications
Desired Skills:
- Systems Developer (Java)
- Linux and Microsoft Windows
- DevOps pipelines
- Web API’s
- SharePoint / Power Platform
- (PHP
- .NET
- SQL
- MySQL and Oracle)