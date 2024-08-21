Specialist: Systems Developer (Java)

The most eligible candidate must hold an appropriate recognised qualification in Information Technology, Software Development, Computer science or equivalent at NQF Level 6 on the 10 Level NQF or equivalent.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in software development is required (PHP, .NET, SQL, MySQL and Oracle). An NQF Level 7 qualification on the 10-Level NQF with more than 3 years of experience in software development (including the following: restful service, DevOps pipelines, Web API’s, Azure, SharePoint / Power Platform) would be advantageous.

The incumbent must have a good knowledge of IT laws and regulations, information systems and technology principles, digitisation and trends in IT, IT architecture, IT security, data management, and system design. Problem-solving, project management, networking, and building alliances should be the skills of those aspiring for this appointment.

The key performance areas of this position are to:

Plan, organise, develop and maintain desktop and web applications in a Linux and Microsoft Windows environment

Develop and maintain programmes in Java

Monitor system performance according to prescribed criteria

Identify problem areas and implement solutions according to set specifications and accepted standards

Provide/install application system(s) as and when required by users in terms of policies and procedures

Provide software and hardware upgrades according to the organisation needs

Provide ad hoc user support and training to enhance information systems applications

Resolve user’s problems associated with the usage of information systems applications

Desired Skills:

Systems Developer (Java)

Linux and Microsoft Windows

DevOps pipelines

Web API’s

SharePoint / Power Platform

(PHP

.NET

SQL

MySQL and Oracle)

