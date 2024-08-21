Technical Support – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve’s Client is seeking a motivated and customer-oriented Technical Support professional to join. As a Technical Support specialist, you will play a crucial role in providing technical assistance and support to our clients. You will be responsible for diagnosing and troubleshooting technical issues, providing timely solutions, and ensuring customer satisfaction.
Responsibilities
- Provide technical support to clients via phone, email, or in person
- Diagnose and resolve software, hardware, and network issues
- Install and configure software and hardware components
- Assist in the implementation of new systems and technologies
- Document and maintain accurate records of client interactions and solutions
- Keep up-to-date with the latest technology trends and advancements
- Collaborate with team members and other departments to deliver exceptional customer service
Requirements
- High school diploma or equivalent
- 1-3 years of experience in technical support or a related field
- Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills
- Excellent communication and customer service skills
- Proficiency in various operating systems (Windows, macOS, Linux)
- Basic knowledge of networking concepts and protocols
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Experience with ticketing systems and remote support tools is a plus
- License and vehicle
- Good understanding of mobile devices will be beneficial
Certifications
- CompTIA A+ and N+ are the minimum starting points. Anything better is a bonus.
Benefits
- Highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.
- R180K – R120K +/- monthly
- Highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.
- R180K – R120K +/- monthly
