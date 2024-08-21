Technical Support – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve’s Client is seeking a motivated and customer-oriented Technical Support professional to join. As a Technical Support specialist, you will play a crucial role in providing technical assistance and support to our clients. You will be responsible for diagnosing and troubleshooting technical issues, providing timely solutions, and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Responsibilities

Provide technical support to clients via phone, email, or in person

Diagnose and resolve software, hardware, and network issues

Install and configure software and hardware components

Assist in the implementation of new systems and technologies

Document and maintain accurate records of client interactions and solutions

Keep up-to-date with the latest technology trends and advancements

Collaborate with team members and other departments to deliver exceptional customer service

Requirements

High school diploma or equivalent

1-3 years of experience in technical support or a related field

Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills

Excellent communication and customer service skills

Proficiency in various operating systems (Windows, macOS, Linux)

Basic knowledge of networking concepts and protocols

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Experience with ticketing systems and remote support tools is a plus

License and vehicle

Good understanding of mobile devices will be beneficial

Certifications

CompTIA A+ and N+ are the minimum starting points. Anything better is a bonus.

Benefits

Highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

R180K – R120K +/- monthly

