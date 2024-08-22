Business Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng Gauteng

Job Title: Business Analyst

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Business Analyst to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Business Analyst will be responsible for understanding the business needs, processes, and challenges of the organization to identify solutions that align with strategic goals. This role involves gathering requirements, analyzing and documenting business processes, and working closely with stakeholders, project managers, and the IT development team to ensure successful delivery of IT solutions and/or achieve project objectives. The successful candidate will have a blend of technical knowledge, project management skills, and a customer-centric mindset to drive the development of innovative and valuable IT solutions, excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Responsibilities:

Engage with stakeholders to understand and document their business needs and requirements.

Facilitate workshops, interviews, and meetings to gather comprehensive requirements.

Translate business requirements into functional and non-functional specifications for IT projects.

Analyze existing business processes and workflows to identify areas for improvement.

Recommend changes to enhance business performance and efficiency.

Create process models, diagrams, and flowcharts to depict current and future states.

Build and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders across the business.

Act as the primary point of contact between business stakeholders and the IT development team.

Communicate project progress, risks, and issues effectively to stakeholders.

Collaborate with IT architects and developers to design solutions that meet business needs.

Participate in solution validation and testing activities to ensure the solution meets the defined requirements.

Assist in the preparation of test cases and perform user acceptance testing (UAT).

Prepare detailed documentation, including Business Requirements Specifications (BRSs), functional specifications, and user manuals.

Produce regular project status reports for stakeholders and senior management.

Maintain a clear and organized documentation repository.

Assist project managers in developing project plans, timelines, and resource allocation.

Monitor project progress, ensuring alignment with business objectives and timely delivery.

Support change management activities by helping to plan and execute the transition to new systems or processes.

Stay up to date with industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in business analysis.

Suggest improvements to the BA practice within the organization, including tools, methodologies, and processes.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field. A postgraduate degree or relevant certification (e.g., BA Certification, PM) is a plus.

3-5 years of experience as a Business Analyst in IT/transformation projects.

Proven experience in requirements gathering, process analysis, and solution design.

Experience with Agile project methodologies.

Proven track record of working on transformational cross-functional projects.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation abilities.

Proficiency in business analysis tools such as JIRA, Confluence, Visio, or similar.

Understanding of IT systems, databases, and software development processes.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with changing priorities.

Strong attention to detail and a commitment to quality.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Desired Skills:

Strong analytical and pro

negotiation

and presentation abilitie

Confluence

Visio

or similar. Understanding

databases

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position