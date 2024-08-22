Business Intelligence Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A top-tier outsourcing company in the BPO industry, renowned for delivering exceptional service and cutting-edge solutions, is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Power BI Professional to join their dynamic team. The ideal candidate will utilize their Power BI expertise to lead business intelligence initiatives, enhance data visualization, and support data-driven decision-making across the organization. A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field (or equivalent experience) is required. The candidate should have a proven track record of 3+ years working with Power BI in a professional environment, including dashboard design, data modeling, and DAX expressions.

DUTIES:

Develop, maintain, and enhance Power BI dashboards, reports, and data visualizations to meet business requirements.

Collaborate closely with stakeholders to understand data needs, gather requirements, and translate business requirements into technical solutions.

Design and implement data models and ETL processes to ensure data integrity and reliability.

Perform data analysis, identify trends, and provide actionable insights to key stakeholders.

Optimize performance and troubleshoot issues within Power BI reports and data models.

Stay current with industry trends and best practices in business intelligence and data visualization.

Demonstrate openness to learning and working with the Microsoft stack, including Power Automate, Copilot, and AI automation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field (or equivalent experience).

Proven experience (3+ years) working with Power BI in a professional setting, including dashboard design, data modelling, and DAX expressions.

Strong SQL skills and experience with data warehousing concepts.

Experience in gathering requirements and translating them into technical specifications.

Preferred Qualifications:

Certifications in Power BI or related technologies.

Experience with other BI tools (Tableau, Qlik, etc.) is a plus.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to interpret and communicate complex data findings clearly and concisely.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with attention to detail.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively in a team environment.

COMMENTS:

