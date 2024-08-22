Business Intelligence Developer- Centurion – Gauteng Pretoria

- BSc Degree B.Eng (Industrial) / BSc Degree Computer Science
- Proven experience (3+ years) in a BI role
- Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
- Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams and manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Supply Chain Optimization
- Business Intelligence & Data Science
- System Design & Implementation
- Simulation Modelling
Technical Skills:
- BI Tools: Proficiency in BI tools such as Tableau, Power BI, QlikView, or similar
- Database Management: Experience with SQL and relational databases (e.g., MySQL, SQL Server, Oracle)
- Data Warehousing: Knowledge of data warehousing solutions and architectures
- ETL Processes: Knowledge of ETL tools and processes
Project Management:
- Drive BI projects from inception to completion, ensuring timely delivery and quality
- Coordinate with stakeholders to gather requirements and ensure BI solutions meet business needs
- Monitor project progress, identify risks, and implement mitigation strategies
Data Governance:
- Establish and enforce data governance policies and procedures
- Oversee the integration of data from various sources to provide comprehensive insights
Technical Oversight:
- Stay updated with the latest BI tools and technologies. Provide technical guidance and support to the BI Team
- Ensure the implementation of best practices in data visualization and reporting
Traits
- Passion / Energised & Motivated / Fun / Resilient
- Critical Thinker / Good Communicator
- Lead by Example
- Disciplined / Resourceful / Organised
Minimum Requirements:
- BSc Degree B.Eng (Industrial) / BSc Computer Science
- Proven experience (3+ years) in a BI role
- Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
- Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams and manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Supply Chain Optimization
- Business Intelligence & Data Science
- System Design & Implementation
- Simulation Modelling
Technical Skills:
- BI Tools: Proficiency in BI tools such as Tableau, Power BI, QlikView, or similar
- Database Management: Experience with SQL and relational databases (e.g., MySQL, SQL Server, Oracle)
- Data Warehousing: Knowledge of data warehousing solutions and architectures
- ETL Processes: Knowledge of ETL tools and processes
Desired Skills:
- BEng
- BUsiness Intellegence
- Developer