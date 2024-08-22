Data Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng Gauteng

Job Title: Data Analyst

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Data Analyst to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Data Analyst will be responsible for conducting full lifecycle analysis, including requirements gathering, activities, and design. The role also involves developing analysis and reporting capabilities, as well as monitoring performance and quality control plans to identify improvements. The successful candidate will have a blend of technical knowledge, project management skills, and a customer-centric mindset to drive the development of innovative and valuable IT solutions. The ideal candidate possesses strong experience in data collection, analysis, visualization, and reporting, along with excellent problem-solving abilities and exceptional communication skills.

Responsibilities:

Gather and validate data from various sources such as application logs, user interactions, and system performance metrics. Ensure the accuracy and completeness of the data collected.

Design, implement, and maintain efficient database schemas while ensuring data integrity.

Software Performance: Analyze the performance of software applications using data to identify bottlenecks and potential vulnerabilities, focusing on processing time, memory usage, and other critical performance metrics.

Analyze the performance of software applications using data to identify bottlenecks and potential vulnerabilities, focusing on processing time, memory usage, and other critical performance metrics. User Behavior Analysis: Analyze user interactions with the software to identify patterns and trends, enhancing user experience and guiding feature development.

Analyze user interactions with the software to identify patterns and trends, enhancing user experience and guiding feature development. Simplify and Automate Data Assets: Develop models that predict future trends based on historical data, such as predicting user behavior, system failures, or load spikes.

Develop models that predict future trends based on historical data, such as predicting user behavior, system failures, or load spikes. Create comprehensive dashboards and reports that provide insights into software performance, user behavior, and other critical metrics.

Design intuitive visual representations of complex data sets.

Work closely with software developers, product managers, UX designers, and quality assurance teams to provide data-driven insights and recommendations.

Regularly present findings and insights to stakeholders in a clear and actionable manner, guiding business and technical decisions.

Design and analyze A/B tests to evaluate potential changes in the software application. Use data to validate the impact of new features or changes.

Implement mechanisms to continuously learn from the data, applying insights to refine algorithms and improve software functionality.

Use data analysis to pinpoint defects or unexpected behavior in software applications.

Provide insights that contribute to more effective test cases and improved automation strategies.

Maintain clear documentation of data sources, methodologies, and analytics processes.

Ensure that data handling and processing activities comply with relevant data protection regulations and company policies.

Requirements:

Core Competencies, Knowledge, and Experience:

Demonstrated experience in data collection, analysis, visualization, and reporting.

Ability to prioritize data resources/assets and make data-driven decisions.

Critical thinking, excellent communication, negotiation, stakeholder management, and collaboration skills.

Strong industry knowledge.

Exposure to or interest in AI and machine learning.

Experience working across multiple African markets is an added advantage.

Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in quantitative fields such as Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, Engineering, Data Analytics, or a related field; an advanced degree is preferred.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in data analytics within the financial services or FinTech industry.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

