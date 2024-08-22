Looking for a data-driven adventure? Join South Africa’s leading mobile network provider as a Data Architect!
Your mission: Design and implement cutting-edge data solutions that power our mobile network.
What’s in it for you? Enjoy 24 days of annual leave, a hybrid work-life balance, and a 4-year fixed-term contract.
Location: Midrand or Cape Town
Experience:
- 5+ years of experience in data architecture, data engineering, or a related field.
- Proven experience leading data projects and managing teams.
- Extensive experience with big data platforms (cloud and on-premise), data modeling, data analysis, statistical modeling, and machine learning.
Technical Skills:
- Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, R, or Scala.
- Expertise in data processing frameworks like Apache Spark, Hadoop, or similar.
- Proficiency with data modeling tools.
- Strong SQL skills and experience with relational and NoSQL databases.
- Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.
- Advanced knowledge of data visualization tools like Tableau, Power BI, or similar.
Apply now for more information on this amazing role.
Desired Skills:
- data architecture
- data engineering
- Managing
- big data
- on-premise
- data modelling
- Data Analysis
- statistical modeling
- machine learning
- Python
- R
- Scala
- Apache Spark
- Hadoop
- SQL
- NoSQL
- AWS
- Azure
- Google cloud
- Tableau
- Power BI
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years