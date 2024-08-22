Data Architect

Looking for a data-driven adventure? Join South Africa’s leading mobile network provider as a Data Architect!

Your mission: Design and implement cutting-edge data solutions that power our mobile network.

What’s in it for you? Enjoy 24 days of annual leave, a hybrid work-life balance, and a 4-year fixed-term contract.

Location: Midrand or Cape Town

Experience:

5+ years of experience in data architecture, data engineering, or a related field.

Proven experience leading data projects and managing teams.

Extensive experience with big data platforms (cloud and on-premise), data modeling, data analysis, statistical modeling, and machine learning.

Technical Skills:

Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, R, or Scala.

Expertise in data processing frameworks like Apache Spark, Hadoop, or similar.

Proficiency with data modeling tools.

Strong SQL skills and experience with relational and NoSQL databases.

Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.

Advanced knowledge of data visualization tools like Tableau, Power BI, or similar.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

