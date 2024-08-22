Data Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 22, 2024

Looking for a data-driven adventure? Join South Africa’s leading mobile network provider as a Data Architect!

Your mission: Design and implement cutting-edge data solutions that power our mobile network.

What’s in it for you? Enjoy 24 days of annual leave, a hybrid work-life balance, and a 4-year fixed-term contract.

Location: Midrand or Cape Town

Experience:

  • 5+ years of experience in data architecture, data engineering, or a related field.
  • Proven experience leading data projects and managing teams.
  • Extensive experience with big data platforms (cloud and on-premise), data modeling, data analysis, statistical modeling, and machine learning.

Technical Skills:

  • Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, R, or Scala.
  • Expertise in data processing frameworks like Apache Spark, Hadoop, or similar.
  • Proficiency with data modeling tools.
  • Strong SQL skills and experience with relational and NoSQL databases.
  • Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.
  • Advanced knowledge of data visualization tools like Tableau, Power BI, or similar.

Apply now for more information on this amazing role.

Desired Skills:

  • data architecture
  • data engineering
  • Managing
  • big data
  • on-premise
  • data modelling
  • Data Analysis
  • statistical modeling
  • machine learning
  • Python
  • R
  • Scala
  • Apache Spark
  • Hadoop
  • SQL
  • NoSQL
  • AWS
  • Azure
  • Google cloud
  • Tableau
  • Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position