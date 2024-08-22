Data Scientist

If using state-of-the-art cloud based technologies to solve data analysis and prediction problems appeals to you, then look no further because this position was made for you!

I am talking about Python | R | Azure | PowerBi | Google Analytics | NLTK | SQL

We all know how exciting it is to work in the domain of marketing and communications, but also being involved in the strategic planning gives this position a whole new level of what it means to be trusted and independent while working with a team towards a common goal.

This position reports directly to the Chief Digital Officer and you will be granted the opportunity to identify and bring in fresh opportunities for data driven business in data science and analytics. Super cool, I know.

What are the qualifiers you ask?

Great question! See below:

Honour’s Degree in or related to Maths / Actuarial Science etc.

At least three years experience in data science and analysis

Proficiency in Python and DB systems

Strong project mangement

Exposure to FMCG or financial services

Valid Driver’s license

Do you meet the above criteria?

Well then, take charge of your career and contact me today! 🙂

Desired Skills:

Python

R

Azure

PowerBi

Google Analytics

NLTK

SQL

Bot

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

Our client has presence in all nine provinces of South Africa and is a state-owned-entity with a National Executive Committee.

They are a serious heavy hitter when it comes to making decisions that effect every single citizen living in the country and if granted the opportunity, working for such an institution would no doubt be meaningful and a privilege.

The values of our client speaks volumes about the culture and heart of the institution and they include the following: Transparency, Participatory, Equity and Inclusivity, Good Corporate Governance, I could go on but I am sure you get the point. Our client is big on ethics and integrity.

If you do not receive a response in the next three weeks, thank you for taking the time to apply however, it could mean that you were unsuccessful. I would encourage you to keep a lookout more of our adverts in case we are able to match you and be a part of your career journey.

Learn more/Apply for this position