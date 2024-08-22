Data Scientist

The successful candidate will be responsible for the application of data science and advanced quantitative methods, which include machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics to enable key strategic, tactical, and operational use-cases within the domain of marketing, communications, strategy, and Natural Language Processing.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

?Honour’s Degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics , Econometrics, Actuarial Science or equivalent experience

?Masters in Statistics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics, Econometrics, an advantage

?3+ years data science and analysis experience

?Proficient in Python and database technologies

?Valid Driver’s License;

Cloud

O Microsoft Azure (must)

O AWS

O Google Cloud

Big Data

O Mondodb

O Hadoop

Data Scientist (Marketing and Natural Language Processing)

Cassandra

Machine Learning

O Kubeflow

O Tensorflow

O PyTorch

Business Intelligence/Analytics and visualisation

O Microsoft PowerBi (must)

O Microsoft Excel (must)

O Google Analytics (must)

O Adobe Analytics (must)

O Google Charts

O NLTK (must)

O Textblob

O SpaCy

O CoreNLP

O Datorama (advantage)

Desired Skills:

Excel Advanced

Data Science

Analytic

Deep learning

Data Mining

Business Intelligence

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

A local government support entity is looking for a data scientist with experience in supporting marketing, communications, strategy, NLP and continuous improvement

