Despite its value, IT leaders don’t adequately protect data

While the majority of senior IT professionals in small- to large-sized organisations recognise how critical proprietary data is to their ongoing operations, more than 25% could not confidently say that their company leaders took this topic seriously.

This is among the findings of Arcserve’s State of Data Resilience in the Enterprise report.

“The impact in data disruption is multifaceted: operational, financial, regulatory, and reputational,” says Chris Babel, CEO of Arcserve. “We’ve all seen the stories making headlines lately.

“What doesn’t get covered is companies successfully implementing the best-practice 3-2-1-1 backup strategy and averting or rapidly remediating the impact of such attacks. The report shows that many are well prepared – but still too many remain vulnerable.”

Key findings from Arcserve’s survey of US IT leaders include:

* 80% of responders indicated that their organisation was hit with a ransomware attack.

* 40% of companies have experienced data loss due to a SaaS application breach in the past year, and yet only 42% of all SaaS applications are monitored and secured by organisations themselves, leaving the rest in the hands of third parties or “unattended.”

* On average, 30% of survey respondents’ data could not be recovered after a successful ransomware attack.

* Nearly half responded “yes” when asked if they had experienced significant revenue loss due to data incidents.

* Looking at their current posture, only 31% are confident in their ability to recover in 24 hours.

Almost a quarter of survey respondents say their organisation still has not adopted the 3-2-1-1 backup strategy, which is acknowledged as best practice for effective ransomware resilience and data loss prevention. This involves having three copies of company data; storing backups on two different types of media; keeping one copy of the data offsite; and ensuring one copy is immutable.

Byron Horn-Botha, Arcserve Southern Africa business unit head, says the survey findings hold valuable insights for the South African market.