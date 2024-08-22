ERP Specialist

The main purpose of your role as ERP and Systems Administrator is to offer IT related support to all employees. To control and co-ordinate the Information System’s technical and support function by monitoring and maintaining the ERP systems in respect of breakdown and performance, control user access, providing training to users.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric (Grade 12)

Syspro Certification / Relevant IT related field of study BSc / SYSPRO

MCITP SQL Certification (Ideal)

3 + years Syspro System Administration experience (experience with month-ends and year-ends, security and permissions)

Syspro functional experience including financial, distribution and manufacturing modules

User training experience

Project Management skills

Experience in the development of new and existing programs

Accounting knowledge

Experience integrating Syspro with other interfaces

Excellent problem-solving skills

End to end project management and issue resolution experience

Advanced Excel user

Respond and work well under pressure

Ability to complete tasks timeously and work until the task is complete

Show initiative and ability to self-motivate and work alone frequently

End User SYSPRO Support and training experience

Advanced experience in troubleshooting SYSPRO related problems

Create and maintain customized reports using MS SQL, SYSPRO reporting services, EXCEL

Maintaining SYSPRO Document format

Involved in setting up business processes and procedures

Documenting and administration of SYSPRO

Training of staff on Syspro Processes & Procedures

Support of Syspro environment including Application Server, database and client PCs operating in a manufacturing environment

Ad Hoc reporting and development as needed including Syspro and SQL Server

End user training at all levels with version upgrades

Work directly with the Finance department and production staff to streamline processes and correct barriers

Strong written and verbal communication skills in order to communicate technical information to non-technical employees within the business

Have a drive and commitment to contribute to the professional development of others by imparting knowledge via training

Ability to identify improvement areas and understand how this function interacts with various stakeholders within the business and thus be proactive with initiating such projects

Strong report-writing skills

Understand the need for Disaster Recovery planning and system testing

Willing to travel nationally and cross-border (Namibia)

Responsibilities: