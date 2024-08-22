ERP Specialist

The main purpose of your role as ERP and Systems Administrator is to offer IT related support to all employees. To control and co-ordinate the Information System’s technical and support function by monitoring and maintaining the ERP systems in respect of breakdown and performance, control user access, providing training to users.
Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric (Grade 12)
  • Syspro Certification / Relevant IT related field of study BSc / SYSPRO
  • MCITP SQL Certification (Ideal)
  • 3 + years Syspro System Administration experience (experience with month-ends and year-ends, security and permissions)
  • Syspro functional experience including financial, distribution and manufacturing modules
  • User training experience
  • Project Management skills
  • Experience in the development of new and existing programs
  • Accounting knowledge
  • Experience integrating Syspro with other interfaces
  • Excellent problem-solving skills
  • End to end project management and issue resolution experience
  • Advanced Excel user
  • Respond and work well under pressure
  • Ability to complete tasks timeously and work until the task is complete
  • Show initiative and ability to self-motivate and work alone frequently
  • End User SYSPRO Support and training experience
  • Advanced experience in troubleshooting SYSPRO related problems
  • Create and maintain customized reports using MS SQL, SYSPRO reporting services, EXCEL
  • Maintaining SYSPRO Document format
  • Involved in setting up business processes and procedures
  • Documenting and administration of SYSPRO
  • Training of staff on Syspro Processes & Procedures
  • Support of Syspro environment including Application Server, database and client PCs operating in a manufacturing environment
  • Ad Hoc reporting and development as needed including Syspro and SQL Server
  • End user training at all levels with version upgrades
  • Work directly with the Finance department and production staff to streamline processes and correct barriers
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills in order to communicate technical information to non-technical employees within the business
  • Have a drive and commitment to contribute to the professional development of others by imparting knowledge via training
  • Ability to identify improvement areas and understand how this function interacts with various stakeholders within the business and thus be proactive with initiating such projects
  • Strong report-writing skills
  • Understand the need for Disaster Recovery planning and system testing
  • Willing to travel nationally and cross-border (Namibia)

Responsibilities:

  • Administer the ERP System, Syspro (current): create operators, assign permission (Role Based), license updates, maintain stationary and minor screen customizations.
  • Create logins, assign permission, audit reporting, and performance monitoring.
  • Installing, configuring, patching, upgrading, and maintaining the company’s investments in the chosen ERP technologies.
  • Complete Month ends for various entities within the Division.
  • Maintaining SYSPRO Document formats.
  • Optimize T-SQL code and stored procedures.
  • Perform functions of SQL database admin, SQL backups, user security, database maintenance, etc.
  • Stay up-to-date with ERP system provider.
  • Ensure constant integration and understanding of business processes i.t.o finance, manufacturing, distribution.
  • Define and document processes for assigned areas within capability, manage data quality, manage stakeholder relationships, drive efficiency and effectiveness of process as well as performance.
  • Documenting and administration of SYSPRO.
  • Assist IT Team with Disaster Recovery planning and system testing.
  • Maintain Syspro customizations with VB Scripts (E.NET).
  • Develop new customizations with SYSPRO [URL Removed]

    Desired Skills:

    • SYSPRO
    • Information Technology
    • Administration
    • Customization

