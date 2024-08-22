ERP Specialist

The main purpose of your role as ERP and Systems Administrator is to offer IT related support to all employees. To control and co-ordinate the Information System’s technical and support function by monitoring and maintaining the ERP systems in respect of breakdown and performance, control user access, providing training to users.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric (Grade 12)
- Syspro Certification / Relevant IT related field of study BSc / SYSPRO
- MCITP SQL Certification (Ideal)
- 3 + years Syspro System Administration experience (experience with month-ends and year-ends, security and permissions)
- Syspro functional experience including financial, distribution and manufacturing modules
- User training experience
- Project Management skills
- Experience in the development of new and existing programs
- Accounting knowledge
- Experience integrating Syspro with other interfaces
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- End to end project management and issue resolution experience
- Advanced Excel user
- Respond and work well under pressure
- Ability to complete tasks timeously and work until the task is complete
- Show initiative and ability to self-motivate and work alone frequently
- End User SYSPRO Support and training experience
- Advanced experience in troubleshooting SYSPRO related problems
- Create and maintain customized reports using MS SQL, SYSPRO reporting services, EXCEL
- Maintaining SYSPRO Document format
- Involved in setting up business processes and procedures
- Documenting and administration of SYSPRO
- Training of staff on Syspro Processes & Procedures
- Support of Syspro environment including Application Server, database and client PCs operating in a manufacturing environment
- Ad Hoc reporting and development as needed including Syspro and SQL Server
- End user training at all levels with version upgrades
- Work directly with the Finance department and production staff to streamline processes and correct barriers
- Strong written and verbal communication skills in order to communicate technical information to non-technical employees within the business
- Have a drive and commitment to contribute to the professional development of others by imparting knowledge via training
- Ability to identify improvement areas and understand how this function interacts with various stakeholders within the business and thus be proactive with initiating such projects
- Strong report-writing skills
- Understand the need for Disaster Recovery planning and system testing
- Willing to travel nationally and cross-border (Namibia)
Responsibilities:
- Administer the ERP System, Syspro (current): create operators, assign permission (Role Based), license updates, maintain stationary and minor screen customizations.
- Create logins, assign permission, audit reporting, and performance monitoring.
- Installing, configuring, patching, upgrading, and maintaining the company’s investments in the chosen ERP technologies.
- Complete Month ends for various entities within the Division.
- Maintaining SYSPRO Document formats.
- Optimize T-SQL code and stored procedures.
- Perform functions of SQL database admin, SQL backups, user security, database maintenance, etc.
- Stay up-to-date with ERP system provider.
- Ensure constant integration and understanding of business processes i.t.o finance, manufacturing, distribution.
- Define and document processes for assigned areas within capability, manage data quality, manage stakeholder relationships, drive efficiency and effectiveness of process as well as performance.
- Documenting and administration of SYSPRO.
- Assist IT Team with Disaster Recovery planning and system testing.
- Maintain Syspro customizations with VB Scripts (E.NET).
- Develop new customizations with SYSPRO [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- SYSPRO
- Information Technology
- Administration
- Customization