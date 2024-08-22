Industry engagement fuels graduate success

Professional industry experts possess valuable insights into the complexities of day-to-day business activities, including rapid developments in their respective fields, which means they have a crucial contribution to make in the development of university curricula.

By integrating the necessary skills, knowledge, and practical work experience required by graduates, these professionals can significantly contribute to the enhancement of curricula, an education expert says.

“Too many of our graduates in South Africa leave university with little more than academic – and unfortunately often outdated academic – knowledge only, rendering them ill-equipped to make a positive contribution in the workplace and our economy,” says Cymbeline Harilal, senior Instructional Designer at The Independent Institute of Education.

“For this reason, it is incumbent on industry and higher education to work together to ensure curricula remain dynamic and responsive to the rapid developments we face today. Day-to-day industry variations and expert insights can significantly benefit students, providing them with practical knowledge that extends beyond lecture rooms,” she says.

Harilal says industry professionals can shape the hierarchical levels of curricula, delineating them into programme modules with focused learning outcomes.

“Their support, advice and guidance are crucial in advising on prescribed materials, supplementary resources, and scaffolding-specific learning units. This includes recreating job-specific scenarios to assess students’ practical skills.”

Public universities and their private counterparts need to make a concerted effort to ensure their curricula reflect the real world of work at any given time and that students are optimally prepared for the demands of their profession following graduation, by engaging subject matter experts, she says.

“These industry experts can assist in designing learning activities that simulate practical, on-the-job scenarios, integrating these into assessments such as quick spot tasks, projects, assignments, and evidence portfolios. Professional partnerships in the development and design of university curricula can also aid in positioning relevant teaching and learning strategies and integrating technological tools and software used in industry,” notes Harilal.

“This provides students with practical skills, making their university experience a relevant end-to-end learning journey. Additionally, this collaboration can contribute insights into the professional development of students during their studies, preparing them to be knowledgeable and impactful in their roles in the industry, and incorporating sustainability and environmental considerations through effective curriculum design.”

The involvement of industry professionals in monitoring, evaluating, and providing feedback for continuous improvement in closing the feedback loop is also essential for identifying and supplementing curriculum gaps. This collaboration will positively impact careers and business objectives, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared for the evolving demands of the workforce.

As industries evolve, so do their talent needs, necessitating that university curricula adapt accordingly. This can be achieved by establishing a coherent feedback loop, initiated by the relevant stakeholders, wherein universities conduct needs analyses, identify industry trends, and integrate these insights into curricula tailored to specific career paths.

“Industry professionals often possess extensive experience in both global and local areas which is imperative for the university curricula to prepare students for careers in both spheres. Industries can play a vital role by sharing their knowledge and merging it with university studies, thus equipping students for future roles,” says Harilal.

“There is an imperative for industries to drive the integration of essential workplace skills into university curricula.”

Jonas Prising, CEO of ManpowerGroup, has previously said: “Organisations have to act differently. Creating shareholder value can only be done in conjunction with taking care of employees, customers, and communities. That includes the responsibility to help people learn new skills, adapt for future jobs, and become creators of talent.”

University curricula serve as a prime area for skilling and reskilling, encompassing hard and soft skills along with essential values and attitudes.

“Professionals can influence university curricula, leveraging their competencies to design programmes underpinned by ethical and professional standards used in industry, thus ensuring adherence and quality as stipulated by regulatory and professional bodies such as the DHET, CHE, SAICA, and law societies,” says Harilal.

“The value of professional input is crucial in shaping higher education to consider the sequencing of modules, industry relevance within programmes, clarity of instructional language, and industry-specific terminology that goes beyond textbook knowledge. It is therefore incumbent on all roleplayers to investigate and rapidly implement this best practice model, to ensure South African graduates enter the workplace confidently and, very importantly, competitively.”