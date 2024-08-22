Infrastructure/Cloud Engineer at Reverside

Job Title: Infrastructure/Cloud EngineerJob Summary:We are seeking a skilled and experienced Infrastructure/Cloud Engineer to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Infrastructure/Cloud Engineer will be responsible for a deep understanding of cloud computing concepts and technologies, as well as practical and deep working knowledge of designing, deploying, and managing cloud solutions on AWS platforms (experience with Azure or GCP is advantageous). The role involves supporting and enhancing build and release processes through automation, using a combination of processes and existing tools. Additionally, the engineer will manage infrastructure and cloud workloads, including on-premises physical servers, virtual servers, VMware, Hyper-V, routers, switches, NLB, and firewalls.

The successful candidate will have a blend of technical knowledge, project management skills, and a customer-centric mindset to drive the development of innovative and valuable IT solutions. The ideal candidate possesses strong knowledge of various cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP), experience with DevOps practices, cloud-native solution design and development using APIs, containers, Kubernetes, service mesh, etc., excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Responsibilities:

Implement and manage cloud technologies and best practices.

Manage networking in public and hybrid cloud environments.

Understand and apply network protocols, network architecture, and security best practices.

Work with virtualization technologies, such as VMware, Docker, and Kubernetes.

Requirements:

3+ years of experience in cloud computing.

Experience with various cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP).

Experience with DevOps practices.

Cloud-native solution design and development using APIs, containers, Kubernetes, service mesh.

Experience introducing cloud technology (start-up) in an environment, including processes and principles.

Design and hands-on troubleshooting experience on AWS Platform (experience with Azure or GCP is a plus).

Experience developing and supporting infrastructure and cloud capabilities for microservices-based architectures.

Experience working with CI/CD tools.

Understanding of authentication and authorization technologies and protocols (e.g., LDAP, Kerberos, AD, OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, SAML).

Proficiency in working with scripting and provisioning tools like Terraform, Ansible, CloudFormation, or equivalent.

Passion for staying updated with industry trends and emerging technologies.

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

