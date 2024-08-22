IT Desktop Support at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Job Opportunity: IT Desktop Support Technician
Location: Pinetown
A position has arisen with a leader in packaging for an IT Desktop Support Technician. This role is crucial in managing IT desktop support tasks and ensuring efficient service delivery. If you are passionate about IT and have a track record of excellence in desktop support, we want to hear from you!
Key Responsibilities:
- Track and coordinate all IT service requests
- Follow up on incidents to ensure timely resolution
- Perform general IT administration and basic project administration
- Maintain and update PCs, including software installations and MS Office products
- Monitor and support network, hardware, and software for both local and remote sites
- Provide desktop support for internal IT systems
Requirements:
- Minimum Matric certificate with A+ and N+ qualifications
- Over 10 years of experience in a similar position
- Proven experience in a service-oriented environment
- Proficiency in IT administration and desktop support
- Hands-on experience with Active Directory
- Ability to perform physical tasks, such as installing network cables, computers, and printers
- Strong communication skills and the ability to interact with all levels of staff
- Positive attitude with a commitment to excellence
- Excellent time management and prioritization skills
If you meet these criteria and are eager to contribute to a dynamic team, apply now to join our Durban office as an IT Desktop Support Technician
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Desktop
- Support