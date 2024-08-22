IT Desktop Support at Ntice Search

Job Opportunity: IT Desktop Support Technician

Location: Pinetown

A position has arisen with a leader in packaging for an IT Desktop Support Technician. This role is crucial in managing IT desktop support tasks and ensuring efficient service delivery. If you are passionate about IT and have a track record of excellence in desktop support, we want to hear from you!

Key Responsibilities:

Track and coordinate all IT service requests

Follow up on incidents to ensure timely resolution

Perform general IT administration and basic project administration

Maintain and update PCs, including software installations and MS Office products

Monitor and support network, hardware, and software for both local and remote sites

Provide desktop support for internal IT systems

Requirements:

Minimum Matric certificate with A+ and N+ qualifications

Over 10 years of experience in a similar position

Proven experience in a service-oriented environment

Proficiency in IT administration and desktop support

Hands-on experience with Active Directory

Ability to perform physical tasks, such as installing network cables, computers, and printers

Strong communication skills and the ability to interact with all levels of staff

Positive attitude with a commitment to excellence

Excellent time management and prioritization skills

If you meet these criteria and are eager to contribute to a dynamic team, apply now to join our Durban office as an IT Desktop Support Technician

Desired Skills:

IT

Desktop

Support

