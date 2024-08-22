IT DevOps Engineer

Qualifications and Experience Requirements:
- BSc/MSc in Engineering/Computer Science or equivalent.
- Total 5+ years of solid experience in Oracle Cloud DR Implementations with strong technical skills in areas of SaaS Application Support, cloud engineering, infrastructure and operations
- Solid grasp of Linux/Oracle OS and its command line admin tools
- Possess strong technical skills in the automation, troubleshooting, problem solving in the Oracle, Linux server environments to support SaaS applications
- Passionate about problem solving complex issues, ability to dive in and learn complex systems
- Possess knowledge in Oracle RDBMS (Autonomous Database – ADB) is desirable.
Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Oracle Cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree