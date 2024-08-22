IT DevOps Engineer

Aug 22, 2024

Qualifications and Experience Requirements:

  • BSc/MSc in Engineering/Computer Science or equivalent.
  • Total 5+ years of solid experience in Oracle Cloud DR Implementations with strong technical skills in areas of SaaS Application Support, cloud engineering, infrastructure and operations
  • Solid grasp of Linux/Oracle OS and its command line admin tools
  • Possess strong technical skills in the automation, troubleshooting, problem solving in the Oracle, Linux server environments to support SaaS applications
  • Passionate about problem solving complex issues, ability to dive in and learn complex systems
  • Possess knowledge in Oracle RDBMS (Autonomous Database – ADB) is desirable.

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

