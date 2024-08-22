IT Technician – Northern Cape – Northern Cape Kathu

Hire Resolve, a leading recruitment agency, is seeking a skilled IT Technician to join our client’s team in the Northern Cape. As an IT Technician, you will be responsible for providing technical support to ensure the smooth operation of computer systems and networks.
Responsibilities:
- Install and configure computer hardware, software, systems, networks, printers, and scanners
- Troubleshoot hardware and software issues and provide timely resolution
- Perform regular maintenance and upgrades on computer systems
- Monitor computer systems and networks to ensure optimal performance
- Provide technical support to end-users and train them on the proper use of hardware and software
- Keep detailed records of repairs, maintenance, and installations
- Stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and industry trends
Requirements:
- Proven work experience as an IT Technician or relevant role
- Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or a related field
- Knowledge of computer hardware, software, systems, networks, printers, and scanners
- Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills
- Excellent communication and customer service skills
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Attention to detail and ability to multitask
- Valid driver’s license
- Willingness to travel as required
Benefits:
- Salary negotiable.
You can also email us: [Email Address Removed].com
We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.
Desired Skills:
