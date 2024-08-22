IT Technician – Northern Cape

Hire Resolve, a leading recruitment agency, is seeking a skilled IT Technician to join our client’s team in the Northern Cape. As an IT Technician, you will be responsible for providing technical support to ensure the smooth operation of computer systems and networks.

At Hire Resolve, we are committed to connecting talented individuals with exceptional companies. We believe in finding the right fit for both candidates and clients, ensuring long-term success and satisfaction for all parties involved.

Responsibilities:

Install and configure computer hardware, software, systems, networks, printers, and scanners

Troubleshoot hardware and software issues and provide timely resolution

Perform regular maintenance and upgrades on computer systems

Monitor computer systems and networks to ensure optimal performance

Provide technical support to end-users and train them on the proper use of hardware and software

Keep detailed records of repairs, maintenance, and installations

Stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and industry trends

Requirements:

Proven work experience as an IT Technician or relevant role

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or a related field

Knowledge of computer hardware, software, systems, networks, printers, and scanners

Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills

Excellent communication and customer service skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Attention to detail and ability to multitask

Valid driver’s license

Willingness to travel as required

Benefits:

Salary negotiable.

You can also?email us:?[Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

IT Technician – Northern Cape

IT Technician – Northern Cape

IT Technician – Northern Cape

Learn more/Apply for this position