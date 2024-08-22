LG to open online store

LG Electronics South Africa will launch its e-commerce platform at the end of August, offering consumers its full range at their fingertips.

Jinkook Kang, subsidiary president at LG Electronics South Africa, comments: “Our e-commerce launch is more than just a new sales channel. It’s a testament to our belief that life’s goodness can be enhanced through technology and convenience. We are enhancing accessibility to our products, ensuring customers enjoy a seamless and delightful experience.”

The platform features various payment methods, including a buy-now-pay-later zero interest instalment option and credit options.

“We understand that investing in quality electronics is a significant decision,” Kang explains. “By offering flexible payment options and seamless returns, we are removing barriers and empowering our customers to embrace the good life that comes with LG technology.”

The platform will also offer seamless returns, and LG is expanding its Premium Service to eligible items bought through the online store. This complimentary service encompasses free delivery, expert installation, and ongoing customer support.

“Our Premium Service has always been a cornerstone of the LG experience,” Kang notes. “We are excited to bring this same level of care and attention to our online customers, ensuring they can enjoy their new LG products without hassle or worry.”

In anticipation of the launch, LG is introducing promotions across its product portfolio, spanning TVs, audio systems, home appliances, monitors, and air conditioners. Early birds can sign up now, and will enjoy special members-only benefits, including a 5% discount coupon for their first purchase, free delivery, and access to exclusive member events.

“We are counting down the days to the end of August,” says Kang. “We can’t wait to welcome our customers to this new chapter in LG South Africa’s journey, where premium technology meets unparalleled convenience. At LG, we are not just saying ‘Life’s Good’ – we are making it better, one click at a time.”