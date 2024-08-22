Lights, camera, privacy … safely sharing those snapshots

Posting online is a valuable way to connect with others – and sharing photos helps maintain bonds with family and friends. However, it is essential to strike a balance between staying connected and oversharing, say Kaspersky security experts, who have compiled some essential tips on what to consider before posting photos to ensure that privacy and safety are maintained.

With the increasing rise of social media and photo-sharing platforms, it is easier than ever to overlook the potential risks associated with revealing too much personal information. Posting without careful consideration can have unintended outcomes such as identity scams, receiving unwanted attention, or doxing – the collection of personal information for the purpose of gaining benefit. Luckily, such risks can be significantly reduced by ensuring that sensitive information is eliminated from pictures before sharing.

Kaspersky experts have provided some guidance on what posted pictures should avoid revealing:

* Location details – To enhance personal safety, it is wise to avoid sharing photos that could reveal locations frequently visited – particularly the home. Pictures containing identifiable landmarks, street signs, or geotags can potentially pinpoint a person’s whereabouts. Even subtle details in the background can inadvertently disclose a location. To minimise risks, it is best to share these types of photos only with friends and family and opt for images without identifiable features when posting to a wider audience.

* Realtime updates – Sharing realtime information such as current location, how long someone will be there, or what they look like can attract unwanted attention. It is safer to limit such updates to a circle of friends. For a broader audience, consider sharing these updates after plans have concluded ensuring personal safety while still allowing experiences to be shared.

* Documents – Before posting photos, it is important to carefully review them for any visible documents such as IDs, home addresses, medical records, prescriptions, bank statements, or utility bills. Even when sharing images of mail, parcels, or receipts ensuring that no sensitive information is visible is crucial. Such details should be kept private – even among close friends – as they could be misused if an account is compromised.

* Travel plans – When on vacation, it is safer to share updates and photos only with a close group of friends. Being away from work and focused on relaxation can create opportunities for targeted attacks such as someone impersonating the vacationer at work to take advantage of their absence. Quick reactions may be challenging while on vacation so it is best to keep travel plans private until returning home. Later experiences can then be shared with a broader audience without compromising security.

“Sharing special moments online is a wonderful way to connect with others, but it’s crucial to use privacy settings wisely. With many platforms now allowing control over who sees the posts, this feature should be thoughtfully used – especially when sharing sensitive content. By conducting a quick security check, it’s possible to enjoy the benefits of online sharing while keeping personal data secure,” says Anna Larkina, web content analysis expert at Kaspersky.