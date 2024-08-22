NEC XON gains Palo Alto Prisma SASE Specialisation

NEC XON has achieved “Prisma SASE Specialisation Level” from Palo Alto Networks.

Armand Kruger, head of cyber security at NEC XON, has been pivotal in driving the partnership with Palo Alto Networks. “Our efforts have not only led to this significant achievement but also ensured the renewal of NEC XON’s Platinum Partner status,” he says.

“Disconnected network security architectures can no longer keep up. Achieving the Prisma SASE Specialisation Level highlights our dedication to Palo Alto Networks and our ability to provide comprehensive security unification and simplification.”

The Prisma SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) solution by Palo Alto Networks addresses three pressing challenges faced by organisations:

* Doing More with Less: In the face of uncertain macroeconomic conditions, organisations are under pressure to grow and scale with fewer resources. Prisma SASE helps streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

* Growing, Sophisticated Threats: The hybrid world of work has increased the volume and complexity of global cyber threats. Prisma SASE offers robust protection against these evolving threats.

* IT Complexity: As networks transition to a cloud-first approach and hybrid work becomes the norm, IT departments face challenges in ensuring business resiliency, scalability, and flexibility. Prisma SASE simplifies these complexities with a unified solution.

Prisma SASE ensures consistent security for all applications used by a hybrid workforce through Zero Trust Security, significantly reducing the risk of data breaches. Integrated with Prisma SD-WAN, it provides secure, high-performance network connectivity and automates complex IT operations, ensuring exceptional network performance. Built in the cloud, Prisma SASE leverages AI-powered operations to deliver uncompromised performance and exceptional user experiences through its Autonomous Digital Experience Management (ADEM).