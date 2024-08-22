Project Manager Agile SDLC – Western Cape George

PROJECT MANAGER
Permanent
Work Level – Skilled
Western Cape – George
Description
A dynamic leader in software development is on the lookout for a standout Software Project Manager to join our vibrant team at our picturesque headquarters in George, nestled in the heart of the Garden Route. As a global player with a local touch, we are committed to creating customer-centric insurance architecture and making a positive impact by bridging the gap between people and technology.
If you’re passionate about technology and bring a steadfast work ethic to the table, you could seamlessly integrate into our close-knit team of experts in development, project management, and quality assurance.
What could your typical day look like with us?
- Develop a crystal-clear understanding of our customers’ project goals through regular interactions with stakeholders.
- Create, maintain, and monitor project plans, schedules, and progress from initiation to completion.
- Define project objectives and specifications, ensuring a comprehensive understanding among development and testing teams.
- Orchestrate resource allocation, lead software team meetings, and troubleshoot technical challenges.
- Facilitate seamless communication between internal resources and stakeholders.
- Evaluate project performance using effective systems and tools, promptly reporting critical issues to management.
- Cultivate stakeholder relationships and provide timely feedback.
- Implement risk management strategies to minimise project risks.
- Maintain thorough project documentation and ensure an up-to-date work tracking system.
- Efficiently manage and communicate changes within the team.
- Analyse issues and log relevant development tickets into the workflow management system.
- Document processes within the Project Management Department and provide support in software testing when needed.
Requirements
Do you embody what we’re looking for?
- Possess a requisite degree, diploma, or relevant qualification.
- Familiarity with various software development methodologies such as Agile, Waterfall, and Scrum.
- Proficiency in JIRA, Trello, Azure DevOps, or similar Project Management Software.
- Experience utilising collaboration tools like Slack, Microsoft Teams, Telegram, or their equivalents.
- A proactive problem-solving mindset and a commitment to continuous learning.
- A team player with adaptability, proactiveness, and exceptional time management skills.
- If you’re ready to join a team that values passion, expertise, and a genuine purpose, apply now to be a key player in our mission to shape the future of software development!
Bonus Points for:
- 2+ years’ solid work experience in software project management.
- A passion for innovation and continuous improvement.
- A drive for execution.
- Displays resilience, tenacity, focus, discipline, and ability to foster positive relationships.
Contactable in it for you?
- This roll is permanent/full-time. International exposure to various insurance brands and working with an international team.
- The opportunity to be a part of an inclusive, fun and high performing organisation.
Based in the beautiful City of George, in the Garden next?
- We’re looking for drive, passion, and a willingness to learn. If we are preaching what you’re practising, we’d love to hear from you.
- Please note we are only accepting applicants residing in South Africa and willing to relocate to George, Western Cape.
Desired Skills:
- Jira
- Trello
- Azure DevOps
- Project Management
- Project Management software
- Business Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
About The Employer:
Leader in Software development who offers career growth and stability.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund