Project Manager Agile SDLC – Western Cape George

Aug 22, 2024

PROJECT MANAGER
Permanent
Work Level – Skilled
Western Cape – George

Description
A dynamic leader in software development is on the lookout for a standout Software Project Manager to join our vibrant team at our picturesque headquarters in George, nestled in the heart of the Garden Route. As a global player with a local touch, we are committed to creating customer-centric insurance architecture and making a positive impact by bridging the gap between people and technology.
If you’re passionate about technology and bring a steadfast work ethic to the table, you could seamlessly integrate into our close-knit team of experts in development, project management, and quality assurance.
What could your typical day look like with us?

  • Develop a crystal-clear understanding of our customers’ project goals through regular interactions with stakeholders.
  • Create, maintain, and monitor project plans, schedules, and progress from initiation to completion.
  • Define project objectives and specifications, ensuring a comprehensive understanding among development and testing teams.
  • Orchestrate resource allocation, lead software team meetings, and troubleshoot technical challenges.
  • Facilitate seamless communication between internal resources and stakeholders.
  • Evaluate project performance using effective systems and tools, promptly reporting critical issues to management.
  • Cultivate stakeholder relationships and provide timely feedback.
  • Implement risk management strategies to minimise project risks.
  • Maintain thorough project documentation and ensure an up-to-date work tracking system.
  • Efficiently manage and communicate changes within the team.
  • Analyse issues and log relevant development tickets into the workflow management system.
  • Document processes within the Project Management Department and provide support in software testing when needed.

Requirements
Do you embody what we’re looking for?

  • Possess a requisite degree, diploma, or relevant qualification.
  • Familiarity with various software development methodologies such as Agile, Waterfall, and Scrum.
  • Proficiency in JIRA, Trello, Azure DevOps, or similar Project Management Software.
  • Experience utilising collaboration tools like Slack, Microsoft Teams, Telegram, or their equivalents.
  • A proactive problem-solving mindset and a commitment to continuous learning.
  • A team player with adaptability, proactiveness, and exceptional time management skills.
  • If you’re ready to join a team that values passion, expertise, and a genuine purpose, apply now to be a key player in our mission to shape the future of software development!

Bonus Points for:

  • 2+ years’ solid work experience in software project management.
  • A passion for innovation and continuous improvement.
  • A drive for execution.
  • Displays resilience, tenacity, focus, discipline, and ability to foster positive relationships.
  Contactable
  • This roll is permanent/full-time. International exposure to various insurance brands and working with an international team.
  • The opportunity to be a part of an inclusive, fun and high performing organisation.
  Based in the beautiful City of George, in the Garden
  • We’re looking for drive, passion, and a willingness to learn. If we are preaching what you’re practising, we’d love to hear from you.
  • Please note we are only accepting applicants residing in South Africa and willing to relocate to George, Western Cape.

Desired Skills:

  • Jira
  • Trello
  • Azure DevOps
  • Project Management
  • Project Management software
  • Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

About The Employer:

Leader in Software development who offers career growth and stability.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

