Project Manager at Reverside

Job Title: Project Manager

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Project Manager to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Project Manager will be responsible for leading and managing projects from initiation to completion, ensuring that all project objectives are achieved on time, within scope, and within budget. This role requires excellent leadership, communication, and organizational skills to coordinate across multiple teams and stakeholders. The successful candidate will have a blend of technical knowledge, project management skills, and a customer-centric mindset to drive the development of innovative and valuable IT solutions.

The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of various Agile, Scrum, and SaFE methodologies, along with excellent problem-solving abilities and exceptional communication skills.

Responsibilities:

Develop comprehensive project plans, including timelines, resource allocation, and budget management.

Define project scope, goals, and deliverables in collaboration with senior management and stakeholders.

Identify and assess risks, and develop mitigation strategies.

Lead, motivate, and manage project teams, ensuring clear communication and alignment with project goals.

Assign tasks and responsibilities to team members, ensuring accountability and timely completion of work.

Provide guidance and support to team members, fostering a collaborative and productive work environment.

Serve as the primary point of contact for all project-related communication.

Manage relationships with stakeholders, ensuring their needs and expectations are met.

Facilitate regular meetings and updates to keep stakeholders informed of project progress.

Oversee the day-to-day execution of the project, ensuring tasks are completed according to plan.

Monitor project progress, track milestones, and adjust plans as necessary to address any deviations.

Manage changes in project scope, schedule, and costs, and report on project status to senior management.

Manage project budgets, ensuring projects are delivered within financial constraints.

Allocate resources effectively, optimizing team productivity and project outcomes.

Approve and monitor expenditures, keeping financial records accurate and up-to-date.

Ensure that all project deliverables meet the required quality standards.

Implement quality control measures and review processes to maintain high standards.

Conduct post-project evaluations to identify lessons learned and areas for improvement.

Prepare and deliver regular project reports to stakeholders and senior management.

Maintain comprehensive project documentation, including plans, reports, and records.

Ensure all project documentation is up to date and accessible to relevant parties.

Requirements:

Key Skills and Competencies:

Leadership and Team Management: Ability to lead and inspire teams, delegate tasks effectively, and manage conflicts.

Ability to lead and inspire teams, delegate tasks effectively, and manage conflicts. Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to convey complex information clearly.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to convey complex information clearly. Time Management: Strong organizational skills with the ability to prioritize tasks and manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Strong organizational skills with the ability to prioritize tasks and manage multiple projects simultaneously. Problem-Solving: Ability to think critically and creatively to overcome challenges and obstacles.

Ability to think critically and creatively to overcome challenges and obstacles. Risk Management: Proficiency in identifying, assessing, and mitigating project risks.

Proficiency in identifying, assessing, and mitigating project risks. Budgeting: Experience in managing budgets and financial resources effectively.

Experience in managing budgets and financial resources effectively. Technical Proficiency: Knowledge and experience with project management software and tools (e.g., MS Project).

Knowledge and experience with project management software and tools (e.g., MS Project). Stakeholder Management: Experience in managing relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Qualifications:

Education: 3-year Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Project Management, Business Administration, or a related field.

3-year Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Project Management, Business Administration, or a related field. Experience: Minimum of 5-8 years of experience in project management, preferably in the Telecomms environment.

Minimum of 5-8 years of experience in project management, preferably in the Telecomms environment. Certifications: PMP (Project Management Professional), PRINCE2, or equivalent certification is highly desirable. Agile certification is a plus.

PMP (Project Management Professional), PRINCE2, or equivalent certification is highly desirable. Agile certification is a plus. Technical Knowledge: Knowledge and experience in Agile, Scrum, and SaFE methodologies.

Attributes:

Detail-Oriented: Keen attention to detail, ensuring all aspects of the project are considered.

Keen attention to detail, ensuring all aspects of the project are considered. Adaptability: Ability to adapt to changing circumstances and respond effectively to new challenges.

Ability to adapt to changing circumstances and respond effectively to new challenges. Proactive: A self-starter who takes initiative and drives projects forward.

A self-starter who takes initiative and drives projects forward. Resilience: Ability to work under pressure and maintain composure in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to work under pressure and maintain composure in a fast-paced environment. Business Acumen

Negotiation Skills

Problem-Solving Skills

Desired Skills:

Leadership and Team Manag

delegate tasks effectivel

and manage conflicts.Comm

with the ability to conve

assessing

and mitigating project ri

MS Project).Stakeholder M

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position