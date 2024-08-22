Project Manager – Free State Bloemfontein

Aug 22, 2024

Our client in the fire industry is recruiting for a Project Manager to join their team.

Minimum requirements:

  • 2 or more years experience in the fire industry
  • Computer literate
  • Valid drivers’ license
  • Fluent in Afrikaans and English
  • Qualified SAQCC Fire Level 5 Accreditation
  • Willing to travel for work

Required skills:

  • Must be able to manage and lead a team
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Target driven

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Must be able to visit sites

Remuneration:

R 10 000 + 2% Commission based on meeting targets, with a guaranteed 13th cheque, an annual bonus, and a company car

Working hours:

Mondays to Fridays: 07:30 – 16:30

Desired Skills:

  • Commucation
  • knowledge about the fire industry
  • site visits

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • commission
  • Company Vehicle
  • Annual Bonus
  • 13th Cheque

