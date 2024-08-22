Project Manager (In-house) – Free State Bloemfontein

Our client in the fire industry is recruiting for an in-house Project Manager to join their team.

Minimum requirements:

2 or more years experience in the fire industry

Computer literate

Valid drivers’ license

Fluent in Afrikaans and English

Qualified SAQCC Fire Level 5 Accreditation

Required skills:

Must be able to manage and lead a team

Excellent communication skills

Target driven

Duties and responsibilities:

Must be able to book out Technicians

Remuneration:

R 10 000 + 2% Commission based on meeting targets, with a guaranteed 13th cheque, an annual bonus, and a company car

Working hours:

Mondays to Fridays: 07:30 – 16:30

Desired Skills:

Team Management

Communication

target driven

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

commission

Company Vehicle

Annual Bonus

13th Cheque

