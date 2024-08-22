Project Manager (In-house)

Our client in the fire industry is recruiting for an in-house Project Manager to join their team.
Minimum requirements:
- 2 or more years experience in the fire industry
- Computer literate
- Valid drivers’ license
- Fluent in Afrikaans and English
- Qualified SAQCC Fire Level 5 Accreditation
Required skills:
- Must be able to manage and lead a team
- Excellent communication skills
- Target driven
Duties and responsibilities:
- Must be able to book out Technicians
Remuneration:
R 10 000 + 2% Commission based on meeting targets, with a guaranteed 13th cheque, an annual bonus, and a company car
Working hours:
Mondays to Fridays: 07:30 – 16:30
Desired Skills:
- Team Management
- Communication
- target driven
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- commission
- Company Vehicle
- Annual Bonus
- 13th Cheque