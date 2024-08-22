Senior C# Developer Back-End – Gauteng Centurion

REQUIREMENTS:
- Relevant Degree or Diploma required or relevant real-world experience
- Minimum 4 years relevant work experience is required
- Experience with MS Team Foundation Server (TFS) would be advantageous
- Solid experience writing back-end software using C++ and C# targeting .NET Core, .NET 6/7, Solid SQL experience, relational database design, stored procedures, complex and efficient queries
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Joining standup sessions, writing software in C# and C++, reviewing and testing code
- Adding new, as well as improve existing functionality within system, using the Scrum Agile methodology
- Maintain systems without introducing new defects
- Mentor and coach Junior Developers
- Complete work orders in appropriate timescale
- Share knowledge with development and support teams
Desired Skills:
- C#
- C++
- .NET Core
- SQL experience
- Writing software
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma