Senior C# Developer Back-End – Gauteng Centurion

Aug 22, 2024

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Relevant Degree or Diploma required or relevant real-world experience
  • Minimum 4 years relevant work experience is required
  • Experience with MS Team Foundation Server (TFS) would be advantageous
  • Solid experience writing back-end software using C++ and C# targeting .NET Core, .NET 6/7, Solid SQL experience, relational database design, stored procedures, complex and efficient queries

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Joining standup sessions, writing software in C# and C++, reviewing and testing code
  • Adding new, as well as improve existing functionality within system, using the Scrum Agile methodology
  • Maintain systems without introducing new defects
  • Mentor and coach Junior Developers
  • Complete work orders in appropriate timescale
  • Share knowledge with development and support teams

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • C++
  • .NET Core
  • SQL experience
  • Writing software

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

