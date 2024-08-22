Senior Data Engineer (Architect) – Gauteng Rosebank

Hybrid position

6 Month contract that will be renewed

RESPONSIBILITIES

Creating data models that can be used to extract information from various sources and store it in a usable format.

Lead the design, implementation, and successful delivery of large-scale, critical, or difficult data solutions involving a significant amount of data.

Ability to ingest data into AWS.

Designing and implementing security measures to protect data from unauthorized access or misuse.

Maintaining the integrity of data by designing backup and recovery procedures.

Work on automating the migration process in AWS from development to production.

You will be involved in all aspects of data engineering from delivery planning, estimating and analysis all the way through to data architecture and pipeline design, delivery, and production implementation.

Involved in the design and implementation of complex data solutions ranging from batch to streaming and event-driven architectures, across clouds, on-premises and hybrid client technology landscapes.

Optimize cloud workloads for cost, scalability, availability, governance, compliance, etc

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Extensive cloud experience, specifically in AWS

Exerpience working with Big Data

Experience with Hadoop

Relevent Qualification

Desired Skills:

AWS

Hadoop

Big Data

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

About The Employer:

We are committed to exploring the untapped potential that exists in our continent. Through our offerings, client centric approach and extensive reach across Africa, we create positive change in our communities, while enabling our continent to grow.

