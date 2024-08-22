SENIOR DATA SCIENTIST – Gauteng Pretoria Gardens

Reporting to the Chief Digital Officer, the incumbent will be responsible for the application of data science and advanced quantitative methods, which include machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics to enable key strategic, tactical, and operational use-cases for the purpose of the driving the broader data science programme – as per COMPANY Digital Strategic Framework. Responsible for the end-to-end data lifecycle – from strategic planning, data collection, through monitoring, evaluation, and incremental improvement.

Desired Skills:

Python

Project Management

R

Database technologies

organisational skill

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

