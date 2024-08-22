Senior PHP Developer

ENVIRONMENT

MOVE incredibly fast with continuous deployment to build a vibrant but complex application of a global leader in Medical Litigation Automation seeking your coding expertise and strong leadership to be its next Senior Backend PHP Developer.

You will participate in the full product lifecycle, including ideation, prioritization, coding and testing while mainly working in the Symfony framework creating re-usable Backend services following SOLID principles and creating and maintaining API end points for consumers.

You must possess a University Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or have equivalent work-related experience with strong proficiency in PHP and its ecosystems, REST API creation and management, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Git, HTML5, SCSS, Webpack, Bootstrap or other styling frameworks and MVC principles. The position is balanced between 80% Backend Development and 20% DevOps. Some front-end work may be required from time-to-time.

DUTIES:

Working primarily in the Symfony framework, you will –

Create re-usable Backend services following SOLID principles.



Create and maintain API end points, both for internal and external consumers.



Write automated Unit and Functional Tests.



Integrate with many different 3rd party libraries.



Work on updating frameworks and 3rd party libraries.

You will also –

Participate in the full product lifecycle, including ideation, prioritization, coding and testing.



Build algorithms on top of massive datasets to streamline user workflows.



Work in an Agile cross-functional team and provide feedback/estimates.



Analyse, troubleshoot and debug product defects and provide timely solutions to service desk issues by adopting a client-first approach.



Do code reviews.



Write documentation related to features and DevOps setup.



Learn new technology and teach your peers everything you know.



Be willing to help alleviate tech-debt and standardise legacy code base wherever possible.



Help maintain and optimize the Azure based infrastructure.



Help maintain and optimize the Docker development environment, and production Docker instances, where applicable.

REQUIREMENTS:

A relevant University Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems, or equivalent work-related experience.



Proficient in PHP with a good knowledge of its ecosystems.



Proficient in REST API creation and management.



Experience in relational databases: PostgreSQL, MySQL.



Understanding of networking and security protocols.



Fluent with Git-based source control.



Experience in HTML5, SCSS, Webpack and front-end dependencies.



Working understanding of Bootstrap (or other styling frameworks) and MVC principles.

Advantageous –

Symfony Framework.



Stimulus and Turbo.



React.



Azure Infrastructure.



Azure ARM-Templates.



Docker.



Experience working with Continuous Integration (CI/CD).

ATTRIBUTES:

Have strong leadership and mentorship skills.



Be a great communicator who enjoys working with other smart people.



Effectively communicate, prioritize tasks, and manage time efficiently.



High performance individual who is persistent and self-motivated to accomplish tasks.



Detail-orientated, quick learner, and problem solver.



Strong interpersonal communication skills.



Creative, enthusiastic and fun, with attention to detail.



Hard working, passionate and dedicated.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

PHP

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position