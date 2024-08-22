Job Summary:
Our client is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior ServiceNow Developer to join their dynamic IT team. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of ServiceNow’s platform, be proficient in developing custom applications, and have experience integrating ServiceNow with other enterprise systems. As a Senior ServiceNow Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing solutions on the ServiceNow platform that meet the needs of the business.
Job Description:
- Develop and customize ServiceNow applications and modules, including Incident, Problem, Change, Service Catalog, and Knowledge Management.
- Design and implement ServiceNow workflows, business rules, and scripts to automate processes and enhance functionality.
- Create and maintain ServiceNow integrations with external systems using REST, SOAP, and other APIs.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and analyze requirements, translating them into technical specifications.
- Develop and maintain ServiceNow portals, dashboards, and reports to provide actionable insights and data visibility.
- Ensure the performance, security, and scalability of the ServiceNow platform through regular monitoring and optimization.
- Develop and maintain documentation related to ServiceNow configurations, customizations, and integrations.
- Implement and manage ServiceNow upgrades, patches, and releases, ensuring minimal disruption to users.
- Provide technical support and troubleshooting for ServiceNow-related issues, resolving them in a timely and effective manner.
- Stay updated with the latest ServiceNow features, updates, and best practices, and apply them to improve the platform.
- Collaborate with other IT teams to ensure seamless integration and operation of ServiceNow with existing systems and processes.
- Develop and enforce ServiceNow development standards, guidelines, and best practices to ensure high-quality deliverables.
- Conduct regular code reviews and provide feedback to ensure adherence to standards and best practices.
- Participate in the planning and execution of ServiceNow projects, including scoping, development, testing, and deployment.
- Provide training and guidance to end-users and other IT staff on ServiceNow functionalities and best practices.
- Identify opportunities for process improvements and implement solutions to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of ServiceNow services.
- Respond to and resolve escalated support tickets related to ServiceNow in a timely and effective manner.
- Develop and maintain ServiceNow automation scripts for routine administrative tasks.
- Generate and analyze reports on ServiceNow usage, performance, and incidents.
- Lead initiatives to enhance user adoption and effective utilization of ServiceNow tools.
- Coordinate with ServiceNow support for issue resolution and service enhancements.
- Participate in the development and enforcement of IT policies and procedures related to ServiceNow.
- Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements for ServiceNow services.
- Identify and mitigate risks associated with ServiceNow implementations and customizations.
Qualifications and Experience:
– Education:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field. Relevant certifications may be considered in lieu of a degree.
– Experience:
- Minimum of 10 years of experience working as a ServiceNow Developer, with at least 5 years in a senior or lead developer role.
- Proven experience with ServiceNow ITSM, ITOM, ITBM, and custom application development.
- Experience integrating ServiceNow with other enterprise applications and platforms.
– Technical Skills:
- Proficiency in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, AngularJS, and other web technologies.
- Strong understanding of ServiceNow scripting, including client scripts, business rules, UI actions, and script includes.
- Experience with ServiceNow Flow Designer, Workflow Editor, and Service Portal.
- Knowledge of ServiceNow’s data model, CMDB, and MID Server.
- Experience with REST/SOAP APIs, LDAP, and JDBC integrations.
- Familiarity with ITIL processes and best practices.
– Certifications:
- ServiceNow Certified Application Developer (CAD)
- ServiceNow Certified System Administrator (CSA)
- Additional ServiceNow certifications (e.g., Certified Implementation Specialist) are a plus.
Desired Skills:
- Software Developer
- ServiceNow
- apps
- REST
- SOAP
- APIs