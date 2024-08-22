Senior ServiceNow Developer – Remote Remote

Aug 22, 2024

Job Summary:
Our client is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior ServiceNow Developer to join their dynamic IT team. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of ServiceNow’s platform, be proficient in developing custom applications, and have experience integrating ServiceNow with other enterprise systems. As a Senior ServiceNow Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing solutions on the ServiceNow platform that meet the needs of the business.
Job Description:

      • Develop and customize ServiceNow applications and modules, including Incident, Problem, Change, Service Catalog, and Knowledge Management.
      • Design and implement ServiceNow workflows, business rules, and scripts to automate processes and enhance functionality.
      • Create and maintain ServiceNow integrations with external systems using REST, SOAP, and other APIs.
      • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and analyze requirements, translating them into technical specifications.
      • Develop and maintain ServiceNow portals, dashboards, and reports to provide actionable insights and data visibility.
      • Ensure the performance, security, and scalability of the ServiceNow platform through regular monitoring and optimization.
      • Develop and maintain documentation related to ServiceNow configurations, customizations, and integrations.
      • Implement and manage ServiceNow upgrades, patches, and releases, ensuring minimal disruption to users.
      • Provide technical support and troubleshooting for ServiceNow-related issues, resolving them in a timely and effective manner.
      • Stay updated with the latest ServiceNow features, updates, and best practices, and apply them to improve the platform.
      • Collaborate with other IT teams to ensure seamless integration and operation of ServiceNow with existing systems and processes.
      • Develop and enforce ServiceNow development standards, guidelines, and best practices to ensure high-quality deliverables.
      • Conduct regular code reviews and provide feedback to ensure adherence to standards and best practices.
      • Participate in the planning and execution of ServiceNow projects, including scoping, development, testing, and deployment.
      • Provide training and guidance to end-users and other IT staff on ServiceNow functionalities and best practices.
      • Identify opportunities for process improvements and implement solutions to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of ServiceNow services.
      • Respond to and resolve escalated support tickets related to ServiceNow in a timely and effective manner.
      • Develop and maintain ServiceNow automation scripts for routine administrative tasks.
      • Generate and analyze reports on ServiceNow usage, performance, and incidents.
      • Lead initiatives to enhance user adoption and effective utilization of ServiceNow tools.
      • Coordinate with ServiceNow support for issue resolution and service enhancements.
      • Participate in the development and enforcement of IT policies and procedures related to ServiceNow.
      • Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements for ServiceNow services.
      • Identify and mitigate risks associated with ServiceNow implementations and customizations.

Qualifications and Experience:
Education:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field. Relevant certifications may be considered in lieu of a degree.

Experience:

  • Minimum of 10 years of experience working as a ServiceNow Developer, with at least 5 years in a senior or lead developer role.
  • Proven experience with ServiceNow ITSM, ITOM, ITBM, and custom application development.
  • Experience integrating ServiceNow with other enterprise applications and platforms.

Technical Skills:

  • Proficiency in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, AngularJS, and other web technologies.
  • Strong understanding of ServiceNow scripting, including client scripts, business rules, UI actions, and script includes.
  • Experience with ServiceNow Flow Designer, Workflow Editor, and Service Portal.
  • Knowledge of ServiceNow’s data model, CMDB, and MID Server.
  • Experience with REST/SOAP APIs, LDAP, and JDBC integrations.
  • Familiarity with ITIL processes and best practices.

Certifications:

  • ServiceNow Certified Application Developer (CAD)
  • ServiceNow Certified System Administrator (CSA)
  • Additional ServiceNow certifications (e.g., Certified Implementation Specialist) are a plus.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Developer
  • ServiceNow
  • apps
  • REST
  • SOAP
  • APIs

