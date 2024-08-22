Senior ServiceNow Developer – Remote Remote

Job Summary:

Our client is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior ServiceNow Developer to join their dynamic IT team. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of ServiceNow’s platform, be proficient in developing custom applications, and have experience integrating ServiceNow with other enterprise systems. As a Senior ServiceNow Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing solutions on the ServiceNow platform that meet the needs of the business.

Job Description:

Develop and customize ServiceNow applications and modules, including Incident, Problem, Change, Service Catalog, and Knowledge Management.





Design and implement ServiceNow workflows, business rules, and scripts to automate processes and enhance functionality.





Create and maintain ServiceNow integrations with external systems using REST, SOAP, and other APIs.





Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and analyze requirements, translating them into technical specifications.





Develop and maintain ServiceNow portals, dashboards, and reports to provide actionable insights and data visibility.





Ensure the performance, security, and scalability of the ServiceNow platform through regular monitoring and optimization.





Develop and maintain documentation related to ServiceNow configurations, customizations, and integrations.





Implement and manage ServiceNow upgrades, patches, and releases, ensuring minimal disruption to users.





Provide technical support and troubleshooting for ServiceNow-related issues, resolving them in a timely and effective manner.





Stay updated with the latest ServiceNow features, updates, and best practices, and apply them to improve the platform.





Collaborate with other IT teams to ensure seamless integration and operation of ServiceNow with existing systems and processes.





Develop and enforce ServiceNow development standards, guidelines, and best practices to ensure high-quality deliverables.





Conduct regular code reviews and provide feedback to ensure adherence to standards and best practices.





Participate in the planning and execution of ServiceNow projects, including scoping, development, testing, and deployment.





Provide training and guidance to end-users and other IT staff on ServiceNow functionalities and best practices.





Identify opportunities for process improvements and implement solutions to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of ServiceNow services.





Respond to and resolve escalated support tickets related to ServiceNow in a timely and effective manner.





Develop and maintain ServiceNow automation scripts for routine administrative tasks.





Generate and analyze reports on ServiceNow usage, performance, and incidents.





Lead initiatives to enhance user adoption and effective utilization of ServiceNow tools.





Coordinate with ServiceNow support for issue resolution and service enhancements.





Participate in the development and enforcement of IT policies and procedures related to ServiceNow.





Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements for ServiceNow services.





Identify and mitigate risks associated with ServiceNow implementations and customizations.

Qualifications and Experience:

– Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field. Relevant certifications may be considered in lieu of a degree.

– Experience:

Minimum of 10 years of experience working as a ServiceNow Developer, with at least 5 years in a senior or lead developer role.

Proven experience with ServiceNow ITSM, ITOM, ITBM, and custom application development.

Experience integrating ServiceNow with other enterprise applications and platforms.

– Technical Skills:

Proficiency in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, AngularJS, and other web technologies.

Strong understanding of ServiceNow scripting, including client scripts, business rules, UI actions, and script includes.

Experience with ServiceNow Flow Designer, Workflow Editor, and Service Portal.

Knowledge of ServiceNow’s data model, CMDB, and MID Server.

Experience with REST/SOAP APIs, LDAP, and JDBC integrations.

Familiarity with ITIL processes and best practices.

– Certifications:

ServiceNow Certified Application Developer (CAD)

ServiceNow Certified System Administrator (CSA)

Additional ServiceNow certifications (e.g., Certified Implementation Specialist) are a plus.

Desired Skills:

Software Developer

ServiceNow

apps

REST

SOAP

APIs

