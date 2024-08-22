Senior Systems Administrator

Our client is looking for a Senior Systems Administrator who will be responsible for overseeing and maintaining the organization’s IT infrastructure, ensuring the optimal performance, security, and reliability of systems, networks, and servers. This role involves planning, deploying, and managing both hardware and software resources, along with mentoring junior team members and providing high-level technical support.



Job Description:

Manage and maintain the organization’s IT infrastructure, including servers, networks, and storage systems.





Oversee the administration of Windows and Linux servers, ensuring optimal performance, security, and availability.





Implement and manage virtualization solutions, such as VMware or Hyper-V.





Develop and maintain backup and disaster recovery plans, ensuring data integrity and availability.





Monitor system performance and network connectivity, troubleshooting and resolving issues promptly.





Implement and enforce security policies, including firewalls, antivirus software, and intrusion detection/prevention systems.





Conduct regular security audits and vulnerability assessments, addressing any identified issues.





Manage user accounts, permissions, and access controls within Active Directory or other directory services.





Install, configure, and update software applications and operating systems.





Maintain detailed documentation of system configurations, procedures, and changes.





Generate and analyze reports on system performance, security incidents, and other relevant metrics.





Develop and maintain automation scripts for routine administrative tasks and system maintenance.





Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements for IT systems.





Provide advanced technical support and troubleshooting for hardware, software, and network issues.





Lead and mentor junior IT staff, providing guidance and training as needed.





Collaborate with other IT teams and departments to ensure seamless service delivery and support.





Participate in the planning and execution of IT projects, including hardware and software rollouts, system migrations, and upgrades.





Identify opportunities for process improvements and implement solutions to enhance IT service quality and efficiency.





Stay updated with the latest technology trends, advancements, and best practices in systems administration.





Manage and maintain IT hardware inventory, including procurement, deployment, and asset tracking.





Provide input and recommendations for the continuous improvement of IT infrastructure and services.





Coordinate with vendors and service providers for issue resolution and service enhancements.





Participate in team meetings, providing updates on system status, ongoing projects, and any relevant issues.





Ensure effective incident response and problem management processes are in place and followed.





Lead initiatives to enhance user adoption and effective utilization of IT tools and resources.





Identify and mitigate risks associated with IT infrastructure and system changes.





Ensure the proper functioning of network and server monitoring tools and respond to alerts.





Oversee the implementation and management of cloud services and integrations with on-premises systems.





Manage and maintain Citrix environments, including XenApp, XenDesktop, and NetScaler, ensuring high availability and performance.





Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to Citrix infrastructure, including application delivery and user access.





Optimize Citrix environments for performance, scalability, and user experience.

Qualifications:

Education : Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field (or equivalent experience).

: Experience : 15 years of experience in systems administration, including experience with Windows/Linux servers, networking, and cloud environments. Proven experience in managing complex IT environments and leading technical projects.

: Certifications : Relevant certifications such as Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator, AWS Certified SysOps Administrator, Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE), Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), or similar.

: Skills : In-depth knowledge of server and network hardware, software, and protocols. Proficiency in scripting and automation (PowerShell, Python, Bash). Strong problem-solving, analytical, and communication skills. Ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks simultaneously. Experience with ITIL or other IT service management frameworks is a plus.

:

Desired Skills:

VMware

Hyper-V

Linux

Citrix

Learn more/Apply for this position