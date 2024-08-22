Senior Systems Administrator (CH1042) – Western Cape Kuils River

Aug 22, 2024

Our client, in the Payments and Lending industry, has an opening for a Senior Systems Administrator. The Senior Systems Administrator will be responsible for the physical and virtual server environments.

We are looking for an IT all-rounder with some exposure to most of the technologies listed, and expert level skills in at least two

Qualification & Experience:

  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification
    • (E.g., CCNA, MCSE/MCITP, ITIL Foundation, Server+, Azure Solutions Architect, AWS certified Solutions Architect, VCP=DCV)
  • Minimum 10 years in an operational IT environment

Primarily the areas of responsibility may include, but are not limited to:

  • Managing Microsoft Office365 tenants
  • Managing servers: Microsoft and Linux
  • Application and Platform management (DNS, DHCP, Antivirus etc)
  • Managing VMWARE
  • Incident & Problem Management
  • Availability Management & Performance Management
  • Request Management & Change Management

You will also be required to display the following competencies:

  • Proactive
  • Ability to take ownership.
  • Team player
  • Strong organizational skills
  • Networking skills
  • Adapting Change

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
  • By submitting your application, you are giving Capital H implicit consent to the storage and processing of your personal information.

Desired Skills:

  • Incident Handling
  • ITIL
  • Linux
  • Microsoft SQL
  • Office365 Administration
  • Performance
  • Performance Management

