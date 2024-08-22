Senior Systems Administrator (CH1042)

Our client, in the Payments and Lending industry, has an opening for a Senior Systems Administrator. The Senior Systems Administrator will be responsible for the physical and virtual server environments.
We are looking for an IT all-rounder with some exposure to most of the technologies listed, and expert level skills in at least two
Qualification & Experience:
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification
- (E.g., CCNA, MCSE/MCITP, ITIL Foundation, Server+, Azure Solutions Architect, AWS certified Solutions Architect, VCP=DCV)
- Minimum 10 years in an operational IT environment
Primarily the areas of responsibility may include, but are not limited to:
- Managing Microsoft Office365 tenants
- Managing servers: Microsoft and Linux
- Application and Platform management (DNS, DHCP, Antivirus etc)
- Managing VMWARE
- Incident & Problem Management
- Availability Management & Performance Management
- Request Management & Change Management
You will also be required to display the following competencies:
- Proactive
- Ability to take ownership.
- Team player
- Strong organizational skills
- Networking skills
- Adapting Change
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
- By submitting your application, you are giving Capital H implicit consent to the storage and processing of your personal information.
Desired Skills:
- Incident Handling
- ITIL
- Linux
- Microsoft SQL
- Office365 Administration
- Performance
- Performance Management