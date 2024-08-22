Senior Systems Administrator (CH1042)

Our client, in the Payments and Lending industry, has an opening for a Senior Systems Administrator. The Senior Systems Administrator will be responsible for the physical and virtual server environments.

We are looking for an IT all-rounder with some exposure to most of the technologies listed, and expert level skills in at least two

Qualification & Experience:

Relevant Tertiary Qualification (E.g., CCNA, MCSE/MCITP, ITIL Foundation, Server+, Azure Solutions Architect, AWS certified Solutions Architect, VCP=DCV)

Minimum 10 years in an operational IT environment

Primarily the areas of responsibility may include, but are not limited to:

Managing Microsoft Office365 tenants

Managing servers: Microsoft and Linux

Application and Platform management (DNS, DHCP, Antivirus etc)

Managing VMWARE

Incident & Problem Management

Availability Management & Performance Management

Request Management & Change Management

You will also be required to display the following competencies:

Proactive

Ability to take ownership.

Team player

Strong organizational skills

Networking skills

Adapting Change

General:

