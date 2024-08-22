Software Quality Engineer at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

Job Title: Software Quality Engineer

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Software Quality Engineer to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Software Quality Engineer will be responsible for designing and executing all manual and automated tests required to ensure excellence in software quality delivery. The position reports to the Quality Engineering Manager.

Key Responsibilities:

Oversee and perform manual and automated testing on all applications from the earliest opportunity and with precision before any application is deployed to production.

Communicate all test issues effectively to the QA Manager and relevant stakeholders.

Participate in tool selection and related adoption processes.

Develop and execute automated test suites using custom tools.

Integrate test suites into the test management system.

Ensure adequate test coverage, proper test planning and communication, and fit-for-purpose quality assessments.

Collaborate with relevant departments to ensure key infrastructure (environments, interfaces & access) is set up to enable all required testing activities.

Manage the UAT process by supporting clients to establish key scenarios to test their business processes.

Build test scripts from various sources including functional specifications, technical specifications, and sessions with developers and designers.

Review requirements, specifications, user documentation, and other project documentation to assure product quality.

Select and develop appropriate test automation tools, applying the latest techniques in test automation such as data-driven testing.

Use risk-driven techniques to develop, maintain, and execute automated test suites for various software products.

Ensure proper version control and configuration management of all test objects developed and test environments used.

Facilitate in-house performance testing, ensuring that all key infrastructure and data requirements are met.

Identify key system components suitable for automation and implement strategies to deliver benefits through automation.

Monitor defects, establish prioritization, and support resolution.

Create and maintain test repositories and regression test packs with a focus on constant optimization.

Provide accurate and precise estimates for task durations, along with confidence levels and foreseeable dependencies.

Assist the QA Manager in preparing test plans, budgets, and schedules.

Ensure all solutions delivered meet the highest quality standards.

Requirements:

Understanding of agile software development (e.g., JIRA, Xray).

Understanding of web service integration (e.g., REST and SOAP XML).

Experience with Cloud Technology (e.g., AWS, GCP, Azure).

Experience working on operating systems like Linux, Windows, and Mainframe.

Experience with database concepts such as Oracle, MongoDB, Kubernetes, VMware, SQL Server, MySQL.

Strong knowledge of object-oriented programming, J2EE architecture, .NET, test automation, CI/CD, DevOps, JavaScript, Jenkins, Git, Agile software, LoadRunner, Selenium, Appium, etc.

Familiarity with software packaging tools (.exe, .deb, .rpm, Docker).

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Proven ability to manage and prioritize multiple, diverse projects simultaneously.

Experience in manual and automated testing.

Strong SQL skills and the ability to confidently test batch processes.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field, with relevant work experience in development and/or testing roles.

ISTQB Foundation Level Certification.

4-5 years of Software Quality Engineering experience.

Strong business acumen and leadership mindset with the ability to communicate and influence others.

Desirable Qualities:

Analytical mindset, problem-solving skills, and attention to detail.

Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

Passion for staying updated with industry trends and emerging technologies.

Desired Skills:

Manual Testing

Automation Testing

GCP

Azure

J2EE architecture

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

