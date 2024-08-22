System Administrator

Our client is looking for a motivated and detail-oriented Systems Administrator to join their IT team. The ideal candidate will assist in maintaining, monitoring, and supporting their IT infrastructure, including servers, networks, and user support systems.

Job Description:

Install, configure, and maintain operating systems.





Create, manage, and delete user accounts and groups in Active Directory or other directory services.





Implement and enforce user access controls and security policies.





Install, update, and manage software applications and licenses.





Troubleshoot software issues and provide support to end-users.





Maintain and repair IT hardware, including servers, workstations, laptops, and peripherals.





Oversee hardware inventory and procurement.





Monitor system performance and availability, using tools to track and analyze system metrics.





Optimize system performance and manage capacity planning.





Maintain detailed documentation of system configurations, procedures, and changes.





Develop and maintain scripts for automating routine tasks and system maintenance.





Implement automation tools to streamline IT operations.





Ensure IT systems comply with industry standards and regulatory requirements.





Stay updated with the latest industry trends, technologies, and best practices.





Provide technical support and guidance to end-users and other IT staff.





Resolve helpdesk tickets and escalated issues promptly and effectively.





Work closely with other IT team members, developers, and stakeholders to ensure seamless IT service delivery.





Participate in IT projects, including planning, execution, and post-implementation support.

Qualifications and Experience:

Degree/Diploma : Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field is preferred.

: Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field is preferred. Certifications (Preferred but not required): CompTIA A+, Network+, or Security+. Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate or similar. Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA).

Technical Skills: Basic understanding of Windows Server, Linux/Unix, and/or macOS. Familiarity with networking concepts (TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP). Basic scripting skills (PowerShell, Bash, or Python) are a plus. Knowledge of virtualization tools like VMware or Hyper-V.

5-7 years’ work experience required

Desired Skills:

