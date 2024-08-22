System Administrator

Our client is looking for a motivated and detail-oriented Systems Administrator to join their IT team. The ideal candidate will assist in maintaining, monitoring, and supporting their IT infrastructure, including servers, networks, and user support systems.
Job Description:
- Install, configure, and maintain operating systems.
- Create, manage, and delete user accounts and groups in Active Directory or other directory services.
- Implement and enforce user access controls and security policies.
- Install, update, and manage software applications and licenses.
- Troubleshoot software issues and provide support to end-users.
- Maintain and repair IT hardware, including servers, workstations, laptops, and peripherals.
- Oversee hardware inventory and procurement.
- Monitor system performance and availability, using tools to track and analyze system metrics.
- Optimize system performance and manage capacity planning.
- Maintain detailed documentation of system configurations, procedures, and changes.
- Develop and maintain scripts for automating routine tasks and system maintenance.
- Implement automation tools to streamline IT operations.
- Ensure IT systems comply with industry standards and regulatory requirements.
- Stay updated with the latest industry trends, technologies, and best practices.
- Provide technical support and guidance to end-users and other IT staff.
- Resolve helpdesk tickets and escalated issues promptly and effectively.
- Work closely with other IT team members, developers, and stakeholders to ensure seamless IT service delivery.
- Participate in IT projects, including planning, execution, and post-implementation support.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Degree/Diploma: Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field is preferred.
- Certifications (Preferred but not required):
- CompTIA A+, Network+, or Security+.
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate or similar.
- Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA).
- Technical Skills:
- Basic understanding of Windows Server, Linux/Unix, and/or macOS.
- Familiarity with networking concepts (TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP).
- Basic scripting skills (PowerShell, Bash, or Python) are a plus.
- Knowledge of virtualization tools like VMware or Hyper-V.
- 5-7 years’ work experience required
Desired Skills:
- Install
- Configure
- software
- troubleshoot
- repair