System Administrator

Aug 22, 2024

Our client is looking for a motivated and detail-oriented Systems Administrator to join their IT team. The ideal candidate will assist in maintaining, monitoring, and supporting their IT infrastructure, including servers, networks, and user support systems.
Job Description:

      • Install, configure, and maintain operating systems.
      • Create, manage, and delete user accounts and groups in Active Directory or other directory services.
      • Implement and enforce user access controls and security policies.
      • Install, update, and manage software applications and licenses.
      • Troubleshoot software issues and provide support to end-users.
      • Maintain and repair IT hardware, including servers, workstations, laptops, and peripherals.
      • Oversee hardware inventory and procurement.
      • Monitor system performance and availability, using tools to track and analyze system metrics.
      • Optimize system performance and manage capacity planning.
      • Maintain detailed documentation of system configurations, procedures, and changes.
      • Develop and maintain scripts for automating routine tasks and system maintenance.
      • Implement automation tools to streamline IT operations.
      • Ensure IT systems comply with industry standards and regulatory requirements.
      • Stay updated with the latest industry trends, technologies, and best practices.
      • Provide technical support and guidance to end-users and other IT staff.
      • Resolve helpdesk tickets and escalated issues promptly and effectively.
      • Work closely with other IT team members, developers, and stakeholders to ensure seamless IT service delivery.
      • Participate in IT projects, including planning, execution, and post-implementation support.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Degree/Diploma: Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field is preferred.
  • Certifications (Preferred but not required):
    • CompTIA A+, Network+, or Security+.
    • Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate or similar.
    • Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA).

  • Technical Skills:
    • Basic understanding of Windows Server, Linux/Unix, and/or macOS.
    • Familiarity with networking concepts (TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP).
    • Basic scripting skills (PowerShell, Bash, or Python) are a plus.
    • Knowledge of virtualization tools like VMware or Hyper-V.

  • 5-7 years’ work experience required

