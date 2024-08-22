Tech key to gender inclusivity

Kathy Gibson reports – Huawei has launched its Women in Tech Digital Skills Training program for 2024, which aims to empower women entrepreneurs or those working in various vertical markets to effectively leverage technologies like 5G and AI.

“Our vision is to have a fully connected digital world,” says Vanashree Govender, communications manager at Huawei. “And this means we have to bring everyone on board – otherwise it won’t be sustainable or contribute to social and economic growth.”

Jon Foster-Pedley, dean of Henley Business School, believes there is huge potential for digital technologies to assist small businesses in their everyday operations.

“We are already looking at a very different world,” he says. “It is a very interesting time for technology.”

But the big issue, he says, is that people are not connected with one another. “Technology allows us to e connected, and communities can talk to each other and help each other out.”

The future will be totally different, with youngsters today growing up as digital natives.

‘So we have to move on, get involved, download artificial intelligence (AI) on to your phone and start learning.”

Society needs to work towards inclusivity, Foster-Pedley adds. In the tech industry the lack of women is pronounced, with little opportunity for advancement. “We need to change this.”

However, technology can be a great leveller, helping women to break out of predefined or expected roles.

“Listen to the voice that says ‘you can’, because we have no future without women in tech.”

The contribution to women empowerment and capacity building is vital, says Elizabeth Marabwa, chief director: programmes and projects at the Department of Minerals and Petroleum Resources.

Data shows the women participation in the energy sector is very low, so it’s important to capacitate more women to move up the ladder, she says.

“Decision-making processes that ignore the needs and contribution of women affect the success of any company. So if we don’t capacitate women we affect he bottom line, and are losing out.”

Studies bear this out: companies with more women in senior positions perform better than those with less female representation, Marabwa adds.